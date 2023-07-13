Afghanistan native Kauash Adalat grew up traveling around the world in a family of musicians, living in countries including India and Germany before moving to the U.S. Throughout his family’s globetrotting travels, Adalat developed a diverse palate that informs his unique cooking style today.
At his family-owned and operated eatery, Kabul Express STL, each entrée marries a medley of his favorite flavors. “I put many countries together in one dish,” he explains. “Our spicy meatballs over rice is a fusion dish, for example. The rice is from Afghanistan, the sauce is from India and the meat features a touch of Lebanon. Most of the items are created this way: It’s not purely Afghan – it’s a mix so you get an interesting taste of everything in one bowl.”
The savory dish features a vibrant curry sauce made with fresh ginger, garlic, cumin and cardamom and is also available with housemade plant-based meatballs made of soybean and fresh herbs. The one-of-a-kind entree is just one of the many ways Adalat hopes to offer creative takes on fast-casual fare at his newly expanded eatery in Carondelet, which debuted in March.
The approximately 2,700-square-foot space is several times larger than the concept’s original 400-square-foot location, which operated primarily as a takeout counter in South County for the past seven years. The clean, contemporary room formerly operated as an events space and features high ceilings and plenty of room for guests to spread out and make themselves at home.
An ordering counter by the entrance makes service quick and easy. There, visitors will find a small display case of rotating desserts such as flower-shaped cardamom cookies made by Adalat’s mother, Sidiqa.
“They’re really special and go well with coffee or green tea,” he says. Adalat credits his big family as the reason why he initially became interested in cooking. “My mom is a great cook. My mother-in-law, aunt and wife are great cooks too. Every weekend we got together, cooked and ate together.”
At the restaurant, the familial feeling remains ever present. Adalat’s wife, Samera, and his sister, Miriam, lend a hand, and his young sons Romal and Roman even chip in. “Roman just turned 11 and is already helping me create dishes like a chicken tikka masala wrap,” Adalat says.
The core of Adalat’s menu revolves around these internationally inspired wraps and a variety of sides and entrées.
“We have delicious, healthy bowls with rice and salad,” he says. “The food is cooked fresh daily. Everything comes from my heart. The signature is our kabob. Everybody loves the mix grill.” The dish features marinated chicken and beef seasoned with a blend of six spices, grilled over charcoal and served with rice, chutney, grilled pita and salad. Additional highlights include a beef gyro, housemade hummus and falafel tikka masala.
In the future, Adalat hopes to expand hours and maybe even feature live music performances such as the traditional Afghan music he grew up with. He adds: “I have a great family that has always been there for me, and I’m so grateful to my customer base that has supported me from the beginning. I’m looking forward to sharing all the food I love with them.”
Kabul Express STL’s current hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kabul Express STL, 7704 Ivory, St. Louis, 314-499-4369, facebook.com/kabulexpressstl