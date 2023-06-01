Although LGBTQIA+ culture should be celebrated year-round, June is Pride Month, so there’s no shortage of events to attend (and outfits to pick out!). Now’s the perfect time to show your favorite queer-owned business some love – whether it’s by sipping coffee at MoKaBe’s on South Grand or digging into some ice cream at Sugarwitch near Carondelet. Below, find a smattering of local bars and restaurants, as well as Pride-centric festivals, classes, bar crawls and even a night out at the circus.

FOOD AND DRINK

4 Hens Creole Kitchen, 3730 Foundry Way (inside City Foundry), Midtown, St. Louis, 4henscreolekitchen.com

Bastille, 1027 Russell Blvd., Soulard, St. Louis, facebook.com/soulardbastille

Bella’s Sweet Treats, 1021 Washington Ave., Downtown, St. Louis, bellasstl.com

Bulrush, 3307 Washington Ave., Grand Center, St. Louis, bulrushstl.com

Grey Fox Pub, 3503 S. Spring Ave., Tower Grove South, St. Louis, greyfoxstl.com

MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse, 3606 Arsenal St., Tower Grove South, mokabescoffeehouse.com

Shameless Grounds, 1901 Withnell Ave., Benton Park, St. Louis, shamelessgrounds.com

Sugarwitch, 7726 Virginia Ave., Patch, St. Louis, sugarwitchic.com

Check out The Grove neighborhood in St. Louis for themed events all month long.

FESTIVALS

PrideFest 2023

Get ready for a full weekend of diversity, community and fun in late June. From June 24 to 25, over 300,000 people will attend one of the most notable Pride events in the Midwest. It’s an all-out party, complete with dancing, DJs, a vendor fair, local artists, a children’s area, VIP experiences and lots of food and drink to keep you entertained. PrideFest has been a St. Louis staple for 40 years, and the entertainment is always top-tier – think drag queens, celebrities and local performers like blues band One Way Traffic. Keep an eye on social media for the most recent updates, stay safe and hydrated and don’t forget about the big parade on June 25 at noon.

PrideFest 2023, Tucker Blvd. between Market and Olive St., Downtown, St. Louis, pridestl.org

Pride St. Charles Festival

A little earlier in the month, book it up to St. Charles for the city’s Pride fest at the Family Arena. Details are still forthcoming, so check social media for updates – but Pride St. Charles has previously hosted more than 100 vendors and 7,000 people. The all-ages event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on June 17, so you could technically attend this one and the bigger fest downtown. When it comes to Pride, the sky's the limit.

The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, pridestcharles.org

DO-IT-YOURSELF

Craft workshop at Carondelet Yoga Center

Inclusivity is the name of the game at this family-friendly event in South City on June 10. From a classic Pride flag to the blue, pink and white trans flag, purchase tickets to craft whatever flag you feel best represents you. The Center will provide paint, markers, glitter, rhinestones and more, with 100 percent of proceeds going to PROMO, Missouri’s statewide LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. CYC also has a Pride yoga hike planned for the same day.

Carondelet Yoga Center, 6301 S. Grand Blvd., Carondelet, St. Louis, carondeletyoga.com

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

6th annual Pride bar crawl

Love a bar crawl? Meet at Rehab Bar & Grill in The Grove on June 16 to celebrate Pride and make your way from bar to bar with friends, beginning at 4 p.m. Purchasing a ticket waives any cover fees and grants access to 1-2 complimentary drinks or shots, a party cup, food specials, vouchers and an after-party that’s sure to be glorious. Stops include Big Daddy’s Bar in Soulard, Cat’s Meow, The Doghaus and more.

Rehab Bar & Grill, 4054 Chouteau Ave., The Grove, St. Louis, rehabstl.com

Circus Flora presents Undercover

On June 21 at 7 p.m., St. Louis’ 36-year-old theater company Circus Flora is hosting a special midweek Pride performance of its spy drama Undercover. The group specializes in one-ring circus artistry, blending classical European traditions with new artists and innovative, inspirational techniques. You must purchase a ticket to attend – expect aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, comedians and a thrill or two.

Circus Flora, 3401 Washington Ave., Grand Center, St. Louis, circusflora.org