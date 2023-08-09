Play: “You Made Me Love You”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: The Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis

Dates: August 9

Story: The life, career and tribulations of Hollywood legend Judy Garland are recalled in this cabaret performance by Jennelle Gilreath Owens, who weaves her own connections to the performer often referred to as the last of the great vaudevillians. Writer Joe Hanrahan provides details about the woman born Frances Gumm in 1922, who went on to become the most famous of the performing Gumm Sisters, as relayed by Owens.

Highlights: Hanrahan, who is also The Midnight Company's founder and artistic director, returns to the Blue Strawberry, the venue for his wildly successful piece on Linda Ronstadt, “Just One Look.” This new show portrays an informative look at another American song stylist, Judy Garland, in a one-woman, one-act cabaret/theater hybrid centered on a heartfelt presentation by Owens.

Other info: The show’s title, “You Made Me Love You,” refers to the song sung by the 15-year-old Garland to Hollywood star Clark Gable at a birthday party in his honor thrown by MGM Studios. Owens tells the audience that, early in her performance training, a voice coach told her that her vocal quality was “very close” to Garland’s. Not the worst compliment by far.

With Hanrahan’s script, Owens tells the capacity crowd at the Blue Strawberry about Garland's often troubled career, from her time as a child performer at MGM, where film producer and MGM co-founder Louis Mayer referred to her as “my little hunchback,” to her relationships with men, who, in the case of her father and, later, her husband, were gay men in heterosexual marriages.

Owens intersperses elements of her own life into the narrative, including a reference to a charming man she noticed at a World War II reenactment as part of her USO performances. Those personal reminiscences help fuel her presentation of Garland performing such classic ballads as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Chasing Rainbows,” and more upbeat numbers including “The Trolley Song” from the classic film "Meet Me in St. Louis."

Owens is backed by a first-rate combo which features Paul Cereghino on piano, percussionist Clancy Newell, woodwinds musician Lea Gerdes and music director/bass player John Gerdes. She’s also joined on stage for a couple of duets, featuring Kimmie Kidd, Jeffrey Wright and Alexandria Dryer, two at each performance.

Cabaret often merges the dual arts of singing and storytelling, in which the artist reveals innermost feelings with an audience of friends and/or strangers. In the case of “You Made Me Love You,” Owens presents not just her own back story but also, courtesy of Hanrahan’s research and script, tales of one of Hollywood’s most enduring legends and her often star-crossed life.