Play: “Grand Horizons”

Company: Moonstone Theatre Company

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.

Dates: Through March 26, March 30 to April 2

Tickets: $15 to $40, contact 314-534-1111 or moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets

Highlights: Moonstone Theatre Company artistic director Sharon Hunter welcomes back St. Louis acting icon Joneal Joplin, who leads a strong cast in director Hunter’s Midwest regional premiere of a two-act, Tony Award-nominee drama by playwright Bess Wohl.

Story: Bill and Nancy have recently moved to a retirement village named Grand Horizons in Florida. Bill was a pharmacist, and Nancy was a librarian before their retirement. They have two adult sons and a daughter-in-law, and a first grandchild on the way.

After 50 years of marriage, their lives are more or less rote: Nancy cooks while Bill sets the table for dinner, both silently. At this particular repast, though, after sitting down Nancy says abruptly, “I want a divorce.” Without looking up, Bill replies, “OK.”

Nancy has been sublimating resentment and sadness about missed opportunities for a long time. After their kids hear the news, they all scramble down to Florida in a frantic effort to stop their parents from dissolving a marriage which the children insist is terrific. But it isn’t, not really.

Older son Ben is annoyed at what he considers this breach of etiquette, while his pregnant, therapist wife Jess sees the situation as more nuanced. Younger son Brian, a theater teacher, is near hysterical over this unraveling family thread. Both sons decide that measures must be taken to fix the surprising (to them) fissures in their parents’ long-term marriage.

Bill recently has taken up an interest in stand-up comedy, which has revitalized him of sorts, and Nancy is involved in a clothing drive for the poverty-stricken in faraway lands. Neither of them appears all that interested in salvaging what they’ve shared for so many years. Is one of them bluffing, though? Or, both?

Other info: Hunter’s casting includes the judicious choice of Jared Joplin, Joneal’s real-life son, as older son Ben in this well-crafted presentation. There is also excellent work by Sarah Burke as Nancy, Cassidy Flynn as Brian, Bridgette Bassa as Jess, Carmen Garcia as Bill’s girlfriend, Carla, and William Humphrey as Tommy, a man Brian picks up at a bar and brings back to his parents’ condominium.

Wohl’s drama, which includes plenty of comic lines well delivered by Hunter’s savvy players, was nominated for Tony Awards in 2020 for Best Play and Best Featured Actress (Jane Alexander). The former is a bit surprising, at least to me, because the many passages of excellent writing are somewhat diluted by intervals of mawkish, turgid prose which sounds jarring. It must be even more difficult for the performers to craft some sort of intelligent meaning with such dialogue.

What makes this production shine in its best moments are some truly wonderful passages, highlighted by a poignant, arresting scene between Burke’s reminiscing Nancy and Cassidy’s shocked Brian. It’s a revelatory scene, and an affecting one as well, which dispatches with the crude humor and focuses instead on true pathos as Nancy describes matters long held closely guarded in her heart, while Brian grows increasingly incredulous.

Wohl allows each of the major, family characters their moment on the stage, when each ruminates about the vagaries of life from their own individual perspectives. Flynn has an affecting moment of his own as Brian – a character too often written over-the-top in Wohl’s play – has some heartfelt reckonings as he shows the family he’s more than they have credited him being.

What’s especially moving, too, are the gentle strokes and caressing of dialogue which the savvy, elder Joplin handles with such aplomb. He still possesses a voice which commands the stage, but beyond that impressive tool he is also a master of shaping a character with a gesture, with a downward, distant look or with a surprising turn of a line which reveals so much more than its words. It’s a master class of acting for anyone interested in learning.

All of the players do impressive work, although Bassa’s Jess seems surprisingly the poorest written of Wohl’s characters, for whatever reason, a woman mired in clichés as Wohl searches perhaps for too much of gravitas for Jess to say. It’s also kind of sad to see Carla, a receptionist, come across as so shallow compared to all of those higher-educated types in the family. Thanks go to Bassa and Garcia for such fine salvage work. Beyond the limits of the script, it’s rewarding to see each of the performers make the most of their characters under Hunter’s careful tutelage. And, certainly, Wohl should be given her due for a most unexpected conclusion to Act One.

As usual, Dunsi Dai’s scenic design is an inspiring work of art on its own, as he paints the picture of a cookie-cutter condo, complete with a kitchen window view out onto a manicured landscape. All of it is carefully illuminated with Michael Sullivan’s shrewd lighting design, while Amanda Werre’s haunting sound design adds appropriately to the melancholy of the story. And Renee Garcia’s costumes handsomely reflect each of the respective personalities.

Moonstone’s rendition of “Grand Horizons” is a fine example of a production exceeding the weaknesses of a script, making it better as a result of loving direction and savvy performances. Those are grand horizons, indeed.