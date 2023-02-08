“Cool,” by definition, often refers to someone with poise and composure. “Cool,” by our definition, is simply Jonathan Daniel Hamm.

Jon Hamm is one of the rare individuals who manage to look “cool” while doing pretty much anything – starring in a movie grossing nearly $1.5 billion, hopping in the Blues’ broadcasting booth to provide game time commentary, or even hanging out at O’B Clarks in Brentwood on the weekends.

The 51-year-old John Burroughs graduate has seen and done it all: 16 Emmy nominations with one victory; 10 Saturday Night Live cameos and three SNL hosting gigs; starring roles in everything from “Mad Men” to “The Town,” including recent hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” where Hamm played Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson. We sat down with the Hollywood star to talk about what’s new and next for St. Louis’ favorite silver screen hero.

You seem to have a great relationship with the Blues’ Ivan Barbashev. Every time you go to a game, he scores.

"He tells me after every game, 'Please come to the next one.' I told him I have a job, too! But I love the way Barbie always plays all out."

Your dad used to take you to Blues games as a kid?

"My dad used to work downtown, pretty close to the old barn [St. Louis Arena]. We would drive by [the arena] when I would go to work with him. And if the Blues were in town, he would see the marquee and ask if I wanted to go to the game. Tickets weren’t that expensive. It was part of my DNA as a kid."

Despite all of your fame now, when you are around Brett Hull, are you amazed that he knows who you are?

"Oh, for sure. That has always been the case. I was the bartender back for those guys at Cardwell’s in Clayton in the early ‘90s. I still want to run and get those guys Bud Lights all the time."

You live in Los Angeles – what are your thoughts on the Rams?

"Oh, I don’t root for the Rams. Whoever said that is woefully mistaken. The last time I rooted for the Rams, Kurt Warner was the quarterback. No, I think the Rams’ checkered past with St. Louis has permanently soured me on the team. I will root for the one team left in the state of Missouri, the Chiefs.”

What was Tom Cruise like off-camera? Was he a sports fan?

"Yeah, he is a regular guy – as regular as a guy can be who lives in that stratosphere. He is a very friendly and approachable man. He loves his job and is very good at it, and that kind of presence is a real, genuine thrill to be around."

What’s next for you? And can you really take time to enjoy what you have done, or are you concerned about what’s next and topping your previous movies?

"I don’t get too into trying to top the last one. I pick things because I like them creatively, they make me laugh, they challenge me in some way or I get to work with a certain group."

Sum up your career in acting.

"Grinding it out and having perseverance. That is really what it is all about. Nobody is going to give you anything in life, and they certainly won’t give it to you in this career. But if you stick around long enough and people pay attention, and if you’re kind and pleasant to people, you will reap the benefits. That’s a big lesson. Be grateful for what you have and good things will happen."

Dinner for four – who is at your table?

"I would probably take Tom Cruise; he’s a good guy and a great storyteller. Barack Obama, another good guy and storyteller. And I think I would take Craig Berube. He would be the wild card."

Favorite restaurants or bars in town?

"Ted Drewes, Café Napoli, Union Loafers and Annie Gunn’s."

Number-one athletic achievement in your life?

"Getting to the state championship in football for John Burroughs. It was pretty great. I wish we would have won."