Jazz St. Louis welcomes new president and CEO

In August, the proverbial torch passed at one of the metro area’s preeminent purveyors of sonority: Jazz St. Louis. The 27-year-old melodious oasis for ohs! and ahs! – now located in the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District – appointed Victor Goines as its new president and CEO.

A press release from the nonprofit characterizes Goines as a “distinguished musician, composer and educator” and states that “an extensive national search and interview process” led to his succeeding Gene Dobbs Bradford, who helmed the organization for 23 years. Goines assumed his new role on Sept. 19.

Echoing pianist supreme Fats Waller, the 20th-century über-jazzman Louis Armstrong, when pressed about the meaning of jazz, reportedly once quipped, “Man, if you gotta ask you’ll never know” – and Goines, according to the press release, knows.

As both a saxophonist and clarinetist, the press release continues, Goines has numbered among Manhattan’s storied Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by acclaimed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, as well as the Wynton Marsalis Septet since 1993. In fact, according to the press release, Marsalis recommended him to lead Jazz St. Louis – a side note of considerable note.

A native of New Orleans, generally considered to be the birthplace of jazz, Goines has already enjoyed a long, imposing career in music. The Jazz St. Louis press release mentions more than 200 original works to his credit as a composer. It also states that Goines has performed on manifold film scores, among them “Ken Burns Jazz: The Story of America’s Music,” and dozens of albums, including 10 in a lead role.

Despite his high profile nationally, Goines has maintained a presence locally for quite some time. “I remember the earliest days of JSL in the Hotel Majestic [now Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown], … and performing with Wynton for the grand opening of the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz,” the press release quotes him as reminiscing. “St. Louis’ connection to jazz runs deep, and I look forward to working with the musicians and institutions of St. Louis to promote that fact to national audiences.”

Bill Higley, who chairs the local nonprofit’s board of directors, sings Goines’ praises.

“As we look to the future of Jazz St. Louis, we are thrilled to have Victor at the helm with his extensive knowledge and connections to the jazz world,” Higley says in the release. “His career in education and leadership in building programs with such storied institutions as [Evanston, Illinois’] Northwestern University and [New York City’s famed Julliard School] place him in the perfect place and time in JSL’s trajectory.”

Most recently, over the course of 14 years, Goines directed the jazz studies program at Northwestern, where he served as a professor of music. Before his stint in Evanston, he served seven years as Juilliard’s artistic director of jazz studies, according to the press release. Since 1995, he also has served as education consultant to Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Jazz St. Louis presents more than 270 performances yearly in an internationally acclaimed concert series and seeks not only to showcase jazz but also to encourage and educate future audiences and to nurture budding musicians.

“Jazz is alive and everywhere, and we want people to see this city for what it is,” the press release quotes him as saying. “It’s up to us to push the boundaries by listening to the various communities and meet them where they are with music.”

Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-571-6000, jazzstl.org