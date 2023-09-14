Six days a week, Jahfi Studio invites youth from St. Louis and beyond to express themselves through movement and music. The family owned program, founded in 2016, teaches traditional West African drum, dance and authentic Louisiana Zydeco music to children ages 2 to 18 and helps them find pride in their identity, improve school concentration and feel more confident being themselves.

Leading the dance classes are three family members who have been performing their entire lives: Sahfi Uwizèyé, age 15; Jáhja Uwizèyé, age 17; and Chinaza Uwizèyé, Jahfi Studio’s artistic director. Sahfi, a professional African dancer, choreographs many of the routines at the studio, which are taught to groups of 10 to 30 children. Dancing and swaying to the beat of traditional West African drum rhythms – taught by Jáhja, the studio’s lead djembe drum performer – Jahfi Studio students learn how to express their authentic selves and perform traditional dances with confidence.

“We absolutely love what we do and that we’re able to give these children a connection to their culture and their heritage, right here in the United States,” Chinaza Uwizèyé says. “With dancing and drumming, we’re able to share that culture with each other. It’s the absolute best thing to be able to express yourself in the arts and dance with your heart. There’s nothing else like it.”

Not only does dancing and drumming help the students connect with their culture, but it also teaches them invaluable methods for regulating stress and managing difficult emotions. Playing the drums or dancing to the music helps the children process deeper feelings of anger, frustration or sadness and also provides a safe outlet for releasing pent-up energy in a safe environment. Once a month, the students participate in “round circle” discussions where they’re able to converse freely about school, home and family without judgment, which helps them connect with their peers and develop stronger relationships.

“The children really progress and grow when they’re in a space where they can say anything and still be loved and supported,” Chinaza Uwizèyé explains. “The dance and drum actually improves focus and concentration in the classroom and reduces their stress and anxiety. Then the grades come up and confidence rises as a result of that.”

Jahfi Studio classes aren’t limited to St. Louis. In fact, the Uwizèyé family is constantly on the move and teaches pop-up classes to small and large groups at dance studios, schools, churches, businesses and community centers across the country and abroad. Friday lessons at home, which are taught to children from Kenya in partnership with Vitendo 4 Africa, consist of two 20-minute segments: floor movement work and choreography. Saturday classes, lasting two or three hours, are reserved for the more advanced, fast-paced rehearsals for members of the Jahfi Studio Dance Company.

Regardless of what part of the country or school they’re teaching in, the Uwizèyé’s begin each class with the same mission statement, “To dwa krò en tominm, to pli brav to kalkil, to gin pli talèn to konné pli to pi kapab to krò,” which translates to “You have the right to believe you are brave, talented and more capable than you can imagine.” The children repeat the words to themselves throughout class, which unintentionally boosts confidence and strengthens their connection to a different language.

In addition to regular dance classes, Jahfi Studio also works closely with local school districts to teach theater and produce plays written by Chinaza. Their most recent production, “I Believe I Can Fly,” was taught at Lincoln Middle School this summer and used African dance costumes, traditional African dancing and drumming, and Louisiana Zydeco music.

Outside of the studio, the Uwizèyé family excels in other creative business endeavors. Sahfi is the founder of The Pan-African Princess Pageant, a pageant dedicated to uplifting young African women; Jáhja is a published poet and the founder of The Konscious Kids Klub Production Plays, where he performs his own stage productions; and Chinaza is an international playwright and scenographer.