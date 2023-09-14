Cbabi Bayoc is one of St. Louis’ most prolific visual artists. During his decades-long career, he’s painted murals in schools and public spaces, illustrated a New York Times Bestseller and even created album art for Prince – who collected Bayoc’s art for years. His “365 Days with Dad” series, an acclaimed project during which he painted a positive image of Black fatherhood every day for a year, celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.
We sat down with Bayoc to learn more about his journey, his artistic process and his vision to paint a better world.
You started as a caricaturist at Six Flags before kicking off your career as an illustrator. Do you think it takes thicker skin to be the person having the caricature of themselves done, or to be the artist?
“It definitely takes thicker skin to be the artist. You learn on the spot and you only get paid if people like it; it’s on commission. People wouldn’t always buy them, so that’s a real education in itself. So I would go home at night and teach myself how to paint caricatures so I could become an illustrator and wouldn’t have to go back to Six Flags. I did it for one year.
People are also reading…
“It taught me how to inject humor into my art, and it helped me trust myself more. I probably didn’t recognize it at the time, but it helped me paint in front of people. I don’t mind editing, changing and correcting myself in public.”
Does that help you teach a sort of creative resilience when you work with kids?
“It comes up all the time. It helps me explain that you have to sit in it, feel it all and get through it, and then hopefully the next project goes better. You just keep on going.”
I gather that you learned to paint quickly, too, based on your "365 Days with Dad" series.
“I’m passion-based. I’m efficient. I have an idea of what I’m going to do, and I do it, and I keep painting while I’m thinking about what I’m going to do next. I’m never sitting and staring and thinking. I’m not fast because being fast is my goal; it’s just that I’m intentional with each move.”
You painted many faces for Days with Dad. Is portraiture a mainstay for you?
“I don’t do portraits or commissions anymore. I use photo references, which is a lot less pressure. That way, the face I’m painting can change. I look at the photo to come up with lines and quick hints of shading, then I just let it do what it wants. I simplify more the more I paint. I’ll start with all the different shades, but then I narrow down to where there’s maybe three shades in the face.
“I like looking at photorealism and all that – I’m amazed people do it. I’ve done more detailed work myself, and I’ve enjoyed it; I’ve spent months on one pencil drawing. I have the eye for it. But I just don’t want to spend that much time on it.”
What mediums do you use for your artwork these days?
“I love my iPad. I do a lot of digital work, especially for my T-shirt designs and my online art store. On canvas, acrylic is my go-to. I also use house paint, spray paint and paint markers. I think using acrylic is more common now, but back when I was in school, you always started off with oil. A lot of us had to teach ourselves how to use acrylic, because that just wasn’t what we were taught.”
Did you study art in college?
“Yes, I did. I went to Grambling State University. Going to a Historically Black University was a huge influence for me. That’s where I decided I wasn’t going to work for anybody. That’s where I got my name.
“When I first started doing art, I nicknamed myself ‘C-Baby,’ and that’s what I was signing my art with. Then, when I went to Grambling, I took a Swahili class and decided to change the Y to an I and make an acronym: Cbabi (Creative-Black-Artist-Battling-Ignorance) Bayoc (Blessed-African-Youth-Of-Creativity).”
“Goodnight Racism” came out last year. What has the reception been?
“I illustrated several books before that, but ‘Goodnight Racism’ is probably the first one that’s received attention on a national level. It hit the New York Times Bestseller list, which was great. It was timely, and it got a great response. I think it’s going to have a long relevancy.
“At first, the work was overwhelming, and I had to figure out how to approach it. Even though it’s a heavy message, they didn’t want the book to feel heavy. Once the barriers came down and I started to envision it in my mind, I really started to enjoy it. It was great to be able to use my brush to address the issues the book dealt with.”
What are you working on right now? Paintings? Prints? Murals?
“All of the above. We have other programs that we’re working on too.
“I’m continuing to figure out how to keep connecting with the community. We have an initiative we’re discussing with people to start putting free art in the hands of children. There’s something about the physical experience – we watch the reactions of people come into my gallery who have never been in a gallery before and who have never seen art like this. We want to be able to keep offering that to people.”
In this Series
Keep your eyes on these trailblazing creatives in the St. Louis visual arts community
-
Cbabi Bayoc talks beginnings, artistic confidence and painting the world he wants to see
-
Notes from a nosy neighbor: Emily Mohler explores the art of curiosity
-
Spotlighting RAC grantees: Here’s what five recipients of 2023’s funding are working on
- 3 updates