International Timed Short-Film Competition Will Commence in the St. Louis Area After a Year’s Absence

In just two weeks, after a yearlong coronavirus-prompted hiatus, the clock will start ticking on the annual 48 Hour Film Project – and Ria Ruthsatz couldn’t be happier.

“My passion has always been facilitating creativity,” states Ruthsatz, the overseer of the local incarnation of that quirky endeavor, who co-founded Ladue video production company Tree9 Films and who works as a commercial director. “I love connecting artists of all kinds and creating working environments where they can thrive and make an impact. This is an opportunity to do that on a larger scale and to rally our community in support of local cinema.”

The project, which self-identifies as “the oldest and the largest timed film competition in the world,” challenges teams of auteurs of all ages, skills and experience levels to write, shoot and edit a 4- to 7-minute film in a single weekend – this year, from Aug. 12 to 14.

“Widescreen,” from its domestic headquarters in Washington, D.C., the project takes place in 120 cities globally, according to press information on it, with participants annually creating a whopping 5,000-plus short films for it.

Regular team registration costs $168 till Tuesday, Aug. 2; after that, late team registration costs $188 and ends Aug. 12. Teams can form on their own, or Ruthsatz can direct interested individuals to existing teams.

For the benefit of newbies, either to filmmaking in general or to the project in specific, Ruthsatz sketches the process – including, arguably, the biggest challenge participants may face. “At the Friday night kickoff [Aug. 12], your team receives the genre for its film in a random drawing,” she says. “Then the required elements are announced – a character, a prop and a line of dialogue – each of which must appear in all films. Then it’s off to the races! …

“Time is the greatest challenge, but it’s also the greatest gift. Having only 48 hours pushes you to complete a film that otherwise you might tinker with for months – or years. It also typically means you won’t have time to rely on a lot of special effects, and you’ve got to focus on telling a solid story.”

After the lights-camera-action weekend, a three-judge panel, scheduled to include actor and St. Louis native Sean Gunn, will assess all submitted films to choose the best overall local film. All local films also will premiere publicly Aug. 29 and 30, when they will compete for various audience awards at Richmond Heights’ Galleria 6 Cinemas, the project’s highest-level sponsor.

Co-sponsoring the project with Galleria 6 Cinemas are the metro area’s Neighbors Credit Union, film production company Retriever, Ruthsatz’s own Tree9 Films, Cinema St. Louis, artist Maxine Thirteen and St. Louis Filmworks.

After Galleria 6 Cinemas, the overall local victor will vie with more than 100 other city winners for a trophy and $5,000 prize at the project’s international competition, Filmapalooza, in Los Angeles next year.

And as if that weren’t enough, following Filmapalooza, a dozen select works – hang onto your dog-eared copy of Truffaut’s “Hitchcock” – will screen at the über-prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

“The benefits are truly immeasurable,” Ruthsatz declares of the project. “At its simplest, it’s a good time. And for some participants, it’s a rare and exciting opportunity to see their work on the big screen. It’s also a great way to stretch your skills among friends and, if you’re competitive, a chance to represent St. Louis internationally.

“Personally, I see it as something larger,” Ruthsatz continues. “The real benefit is to our community of creatives and to our city. Great ideas are born when creative people connect and collaborate.”

Often, she adds, the project’s influence extends long beyond its conclusion in any given year.

“I’ve heard countless stories of participants continuing to work together and even going on to create feature films,” Ruthsatz says. “Two past participants, on separate teams, met during the project and got married – so you never know.”

Ironically, this marks her own first year of active participation with the project. “It’s always been one of those bucket-list items for me,” Ruthsatz relates. “Most of my friends, whether they’re actors or filmmakers, have participated in years past, but my schedule always made it difficult – and so I’d push it off ‘until next year.’

“Then, in 2021, the project didn’t happen at all. That’s when I realized I could make a bigger impact by ensuring that others continued to have an opportunity to participate.”

48 Hour Film Project, 48hourfilm.com/saint-louis-mo