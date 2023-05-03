Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words…or in this case, a thousand bites! If you’re eager to kick off the start of summer with a fun treat – or just looking to make your Instagram followers jealous – check out these shops around St. Louis offering a wide selection of savory treats that are equally delicious and aesthetically pleasing.
Sugarwitch
Can’t decide between ice cream and a warmer treat? No problem – Sugarwitch, a locally run and queer-owned shop, offers the best of both worlds with its rotating selection of ice cream sandwiches and frozen treats. This inventive storefront fulfills even the wildest imaginations with a menu packed with sweet treats and from-scratch novelties such as the summer seasonal ice cream sandwich, a watermelon ice cream stuffed between fruity pebble rice crispy treats, waffle tacos and cereal milk cold brews. And of course, all Sugarwitch products are locally sourced and sustainably produced, meaning your delicious treat is as ethical as it is Instagram-worthy.
Sugarwitch, 7726 Virginia Ave., St. Louis, 573-234-0042, sugarwitchic.com
Bold Spoon Creamery
If you’re looking for a new local treat with a heartwarming history, look no further than Bold Spoon Creamery. Rachel Burns discovered her passion for homemade ice cream while serving up scoops for her friends back in 2017, and she hasn’t stopped since! Bold Spoons now offers a rotating catalog of unique, bold gourmet ice cream flavors that make for the perfect picture and a delectable treat. Choose from current flavors such as Burst of Cinnamon, Brie with Spiced Honey, Lavender Vanilla, Bourbon Pecan and Vanilla Crème Brûlée, to name a few. What’s even better is that Bold Spoon Creamery also prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and can be found in over 100 locations across the St. Louis area, including Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, multiple Schnucks stores, all Straub’s locations, City Foundry, United Provisions and much more, which makes grabbing a pint to share with family and friends delightfully easy!
Bold Spoon Creamery, 314-406-0765, boldspooncreamery.com
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
A well-deserved crowd favorite, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams serves up mouthwatering desserts for ice cream lovers around the St. Louis area. All Jeni’s ice creams are made completely from scratch using unique, one-of-a-kind recipes that pair perfectly with the signature Jeni’s Buttercrisp Waffle Cone, a buttery and nutty treat with a hint of salt that perfectly highlights the sweetness of the ice cream. Jeni’s is famous for their uniquely smooth texture and bright, delicious flavors such as Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Homemade Banana Bread, Salty Caramel, Blackout Chocolate Cake and much more. Seasonal flavors such as Lemon and Blueberries Parfait, Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam and Powdered Jelly Donut are available in shops and online, and free samples are offered all day, every day – as many as you like! Jeni’s also offers frozen ice cream delivery nationwide with Instagram-worthy packaging and an artful attention to detail, so you can take pictures of your waffle cone in-store or of one of their colorful pints at home.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, 389 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-367-1700, jenis.com