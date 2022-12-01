Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield

Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
“This is unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” says Logan Secrist, Slick City marketing manager at the time of opening. “With our patented, dry-slide technology, we’re the world’s first indoor slide park with no water!”
The first Slick City Action Park is located in Denver, Colorado, and St. Louis’ location will be the second, with other locations in the works. Bron Launsby, the chief executive officer and founder, hails from Webster Groves, so he says opening Slick City’s next location here was a no-brainer. Launsby owns and franchises several other attractions in the area, such as Amp Up Action Park and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
People are also reading…
To start, Slick City will offer open play until 8 or 9 p.m. every night of the week, but customers will also be able to reserve space for group events or birthday parties. In total, the park will offer nine large slides, three large air-filled sport courts, one small air court, a swing, a trapeze, a zip line and a junior guest tower-built soft play system (for ages 0 to 4). Some of the standout slides include: the Launch Slide, a bright yellow slide that launches riders off for some airtime at the end; the Scoop Slide, reminiscent of a half pipe seen at a ski slope or skate park; and the Race Slide, where four riders can race at once.
“There are certain age limits for certain attractions,” Secrist notes. “To use the large slides, you must be 5 [or older], whereas our soft play area is strictly designed for ages 0 to 4.”
The soft-play area looks like a cushioned, indoor jungle gym, with fun obstacles that are perfect for burning off energy for little ones. For children older than 5, a full-park access ticket costs $29.99 for 120 minutes or $24.99 for 90 minutes. For those younger than 5, a Junior Play ticket is $15.99 for 120 minutes or $12.99 for 90 minutes, which comes with soft play and air court access only. Multi-day passes, gift cards and family day promotions will also be available for purchase.
After a soft launch in November, Slick City is hosting parties for December dates and beyond. Reservations can be made online or over the phone. “We’re working hard on hiring more team members to provide the most epic experience possible for our guests,” Secrist adds.
Slick City’s launch date coincides with flu and cold season, but it’s prepared to do whatever’s necessary to keep guests as safe as it can. “Our owners are not new to family entertainment and all necessary precautions and procedures to ensure guest safety,” Secrist says. “Slick City Action Park in St. Louis West will follow all CDC recommendations for COVID [and] flu season.
Proper cleaning and disinfecting procedures are in place, as well as multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout the park.”
Slick City St. Louis West, 17379 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, 636-229-9899, slickcity.com/stlouiswest