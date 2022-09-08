In north St. Louis County, Maaji’s Street Kitchen offers Northern Indian cuisine made with organic ingredients

For a taste of homestyle Northern Indian cuisine, look no farther than Maaji’s Street Kitchen in Bridgeton. The traditional Indian takeout counter, which debuted last fall, features entrées, roll-ups, sides, drinks and desserts made with organic ingredients.
The restaurant comes from chef-owner Heena Chopra, a native of New Delhi, India, who’s seeking to introduce people to the vibrant flavors of her hometown. After coming to the U.S. 18 years ago, Chopra has worked in numerous serving jobs at area chain restaurants, where she enjoyed sharing her cooking with co-workers between long shifts. With Maaji’s Street Kitchen, which is named after her mother, Chopra is fulfilling her dream of serving the dishes she grew up with to a larger audience.
“It is so amazing when someone walks in for the first time,” Chopra says. “It’s a big responsibility to introduce people to a part of you and to give them a whole new world of spices. I just hope that everybody who walks in here will be able to find a dish that will become one of their favorites.”
From the menu, guests can choose from staples such as baked samosas and a dal masala rice bowl with lentils, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and chutney. For meat eaters, Chopra offers an aromatic Indian chicken curry made with ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric and the Indian spice blend garam masala. Many dishes also come in combination platters, as well as in roll-ups on paratha, an unleavened Indian flatbread.
“This is traditional Indian cuisine,” Chopra says. “Most of it is made from organic ingredients, a lot of the dishes are vegan, and we also have a good selection of gluten-free dishes. I wanted to make it the way I eat with my family, so the quality of the ingredients matters.”
Maaji’s Street Kitchen also offers a variety of beverages and desserts. Drinks include mango or blueberry lassi (a traditional yogurt-based drink), while sweets include gulab jamun – fried dough balls soaked in fragrant syrup.
Maaji’s Street Kitchen, 3324 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann, 314-395-7173, maajisstreetkitchen.com