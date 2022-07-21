In Da Loop Features Wood-Fired Pizza, Burgers and Other Dishes in the Delmar Loop

In Da Loop, which debuted in February in University City, uses a massive wood-burning Italian oven to plate wood-fired fare including pizza, burgers and other dishes.
The eatery comes from military veterans Demadison Fife and Darren Newman. The U.S. Army and Navy vets, respectively, met while working in management positions for General Motors. For Fife, who also has a background in corporate restaurant management in the fast-food sector, In Da Loop marks the culmination of his experiences.
“My mother passed away when I was 5, and my father, who was a phenomenal cook, taught me how to cook and clean at an early age,” Fife says. “Cooking and customer service have always been my forte, and that’s why I wanted to start a restaurant – because of my passion for people, bringing them together and making them feel at ease. There’s no better way to do that than breaking bread.”
The space’s interior got a fresh coat of red paint to coincide with the brand’s red-and-black color scheme, and its centerpiece is the blue-tiled brick oven in the open kitchen, where Fife serves casual American cuisine, including appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, pizzas and desserts.
On the menu, guests can choose from such starters as meatballs in marinara, wings or oysters topped with crab and lobster in a special sauce. Hamburgers and plant-based Impossible Burgers also come hot from the oven, along with signature and build-your-own pizzas on what Fife describes as a medium-thick crust. Toppings include pepperoni, chicken-bacon-ranch and barbecue brisket.
Vegan options, meanwhile, include a plant-based pizza made with a cauliflower crust, house sauce, plant-based cheese and plant-based pepperoni.
Dessert options range from gooey butter cake to wood-fired cinnamon rolls to one of Fife’s childhood favorites, “lemon ice box pie.” The full bar also features a variety of bottled beers and cocktails.
“In Da Loop is a place where we offer entertainment, awesome food and a great atmosphere,” Fife says. “I’m trying to make it not just a restaurant but an active force in the community. We feature karaoke, live performances, poetry nights, trivia nights and a Sunday morning podcast to talk about change and giving back. It’s all about putting you ‘in the loop’ and keeping you engaged.”
In Da Loop, 6665 Delmar Blvd., No. 100B, University City, 314-499-7419, indalooppizzeria.com