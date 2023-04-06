Musical: “Into the Woods”

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave.

Dates: April 6 to 8, 13 to 16, 20 to 22

Tickets: $25 to $30; contact 314-865-1995 or visit straydogtheatre.org

Highlights: Stephen Sondheim’s fanciful yarn about the after-story of several of the Grimm Brothers’ famous fairy tales comes to fanciful fruition in Stray Dog Theatre’s inspired rendition of the 1988 Broadway hit musical.

Story: Several stories are interconnected: A baker and his wife want to have a child but have been unable to do so; young Jack is asked by his mother to take their cow, Milky White, to town to fetch a fair price for its sale; lowly Cinderella longs to attend the prince’s ball; and Little Red Riding Hood travels through the woods to visit her grandmother.

An old, evil witch, who is the neighbor of the baker and his wife, reveals that she put a curse on the family because the baker’s father had stolen magic beans from her garden. She tells the infertile couple that they have three days and nights to find four key ingredients to reverse the curse: They need to bring the witch “the cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, the hair as yellow as corn, and the slipper as pure as gold.”

Jack is tricked by a stranger into selling his mother’s cow for a handful of magic beans, which aggravates his mother. After her stepmother and stepsisters leave for the prince’s ball, Cinderella slips away from her chores and arrives late at the ball, captivating the prince. The baker finds a wolf at the home of Red Riding Hood’s grandmother and kills it, extracting Red Riding Hood and her grandmother from its stomach.

Additionally, a young woman named Rapunzel has been raised by the witch, protected from the world by a lonely life in a dungeon. When the prince’s brother, another prince, sees her looking out from a castle window, he attempts to free her, but her long blonde hair provides the only access to the tower.

When Jack’s mother discards the ‘worthless’ beans he brings home after selling Milky White, the beans grow into a towering beanstalk. Jack ascends the stalk and, at the top, finds the home of a giant as well as fabulous, golden riches which he then steals. As the giant pursues Jack, the giant falls and dies. His widow seeks revenge, endangering the lives not only of Jack but also of his mother and everyone else in the kingdom.

This isn’t what the baker or Cinderella (who has married the prince) or Red Riding Hood or Rapunzel or anyone else had envisioned would be their “happily ever after.” What will happen to all of them? Do they even have a chance at lasting happiness?

Other info: “Into the Woods” ran into stiff competition from “The Phantom of the Opera” for the 1988 Tony Awards, but still garnered three including Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The show features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by James Lapine.

As typical with Sondheim musicals, the music is intricate and highly complex to hear, let alone attempt to perform. No worries, though, with Stray Dog’s accomplished cast, who under Stray Dog Theatre associate artistic director Justin Been maneuver deftly throughout Tower Grove Abbey’s performance space while delivering Sondheim’s masterful lyrics with flair and considerable panache.

Been and Dominic Emery cleverly situate towering book shelves at either end of the stage in their whimsical scenic design to underscore the fairy tale mystique of The Brothers Grimm, while the 12-piece band is highly visible at the back of the set. Costume designer Eileen Engel and wig designer Sarah Gene Dowling keep their senses of humor intact with their imaginative designs for the sundry characters.

Lighting designer Tyler Duenow shrewdly uses the Tower Grove Abbey stage and aisles to underscore the lighter moments as well as more serious ones, as does sound designer Jacob Baxley.

Making this romp through the forest an engaging and instructive time are Jonathan Hey as the narrator and “mysterious man,” Jenelle Gilreath Owens as the witch, Margaret Stall as the baker’s wife, Tyler Luetkenhaus as the baker, Maggie Noll as Cinderella, Shannon Lampkin Campbell as Jack, Grace Langford as Little Red Riding Hood, Laura Lee Kyro as Jack’s mother, Sarah Polizzi as Rapunzel’s prince and Cinderella’s stepsister Lucinda, Michael Wells as the wolf, Cinderella’s father and the steward, Jennifer Clodi as Cinderella’s mother, Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother and the voice of the giantess, Madeleine Black as Cinderella’s stepmother, Dawn Schmid as Rapunzel and Drew Mizell as Cinderella’s prince and stepsister Florinda.

Keeping that sprawling cast energized with its strong musical accompaniment is music director Leah Schultz and her polished orchestra, which includes Schultz as conductor and pianist, cellist Marie Brown, trumpeter Mo Carr, violist Chuck Evans, violinist Steve Frisbee, horn player John Gerdes, reed player Lea Gerdes on flute and piccolo, percussionist Mike Hansen, reed player Ian Hayden, cellist Paul Rueschhoff and M. Joshua Ryan on bass.

There’s much to hear, see and enjoy in “Into the Woods,” and Stray Dog’s version, under Been’s loving guidance, makes this tight, two-act wonder a marvelous entertainment as well as a meaningful rumination on what happens after those fairy tales supposedly end.