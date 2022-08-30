How the theatrical scene is changing in the St. Louis area

In preparing for the 2022-23 season, local theater companies have faced myriad challenges in the last few years, but even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the metro area theatrical scene has lately been changing.

In the last two decades, William Roth, the founder (15 years ago) and artistic director of St. Louis Actors’ Studio, reflects on manifold positives in the industry. “Getting an Equity card [proof of membership in the Actors’ Equity Association of the United States, which negotiates wages and benefits for its members] was the kiss of death for an actor here,” he relates of earlier times, “in that only a few companies hired Equity actors. Almost all of the Equity jobs went to out-of-town talent.

“Now, that is a completely different story. The larger companies in town all hire local talent, [and] theater artists in town can find long-term, meaningful work,” thereby greatly enriching the community.

As for the latest theatrical hurdles, Roth cites “funding, finding set construction help, and reminding patrons to get away from their TV sets and go see live theater.”

Under co-founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan, The Midnight Company has been celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Hanrahan mentions “a severe demarcation between the handful of Equity theaters in town and all the other theaters, including several that produce high-quality, award-winning work. These theaters, due to the support they receive from St. Louis audiences, along with the significant monies they receive from local and state government and funding organizations, owe the community a more generous approach.”

As a serious challenge to theatrical growth or survival here, Hanrahan mentions many local companies’ driving desire “to preach about social conditions – resulting in numerous dry, dry plays that have the audience nodding in agreement, sometimes tearing up, but leaving the theater with no commitment to action – and after that, not a lot of joy.”

For his own company, meanwhile, Hanrahan cites two main inspirations: a play with a fascinating story and the daring to present that story – “Will audiences buy this?”

Ellie Schwetye and Rachel Tibbetts co-produce SATE and define it as “a collective of artists who tell new and established stories in an unfamiliar way, while especially promoting the work of women in directing, design, writing, stage management and the technical arts.”

Noting that the last letter of SATE stands for ensemble, they add: “The company prides itself on establishing and maintaining a tight group of artists who can be drawn on to create material. … Along with the individual artists SATE cultivates relationships with, it’s the partnerships with other arts organizations that really keeps SATE – and all local theater companies – moving forward.”

They state that the lingering pandemic and its challenges led them to “prioritizing the health and emotional well-being of all the artists that work with SATE. Sometimes the show can’t go on, and it’s not necessarily a sign of strength to constantly push the ‘show must go on’ narrative. We have to put people first in all that we do.”

New Line Theatre, which recently celebrated its 30th season, seeks to inspire the artists with whom it works by producing “lots of shows that other companies wouldn’t touch,” says its founder and artistic director, Scott Miller. “[These are] fascinating shows that challenge our artists and our audiences – smart, original shows that failed commercially in New York [and] meaty adult shows about social and political issues that touch all of us.”

This approach, Miller says, has made New Line “well-known in the New York theater community for the fearlessness of our programming and the consistent artistry of our work,” through solid storytelling and artistic collaboration.

The pandemic, though, dealt his troupe a significant blow through its severe attendance restrictions. “Before the pandemic hit, New Line was in the best financial shape in the company’s history,” Miller explains. “But now, we’re back to struggling again with the budget.