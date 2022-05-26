How St. Louis Native Julia Riew Created a Trailblazing Musical About a Korean Princess

In 1937, Walt Disney Animation Studios premiered “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the first feature-length film from the now-iconic entertainment company. Since then, children across generations have grown up with Disney movies set all over the world, including England, France, Germany, Peru and beyond.
But not Korea.
In 2020, Julia Riew decided she’d change that. The St. Louis native and recent Harvard University graduate began developing for her senior thesis a Disney-inspired musical, titled “Shimcheong: A Folktale,” about a Korean princess. It took almost a year and a half to write, and after finishing the draft and recording 23 demos, Riew decided she was ready to share this past January.
“I downloaded TikTok on a Friday night and posted the first video,” says Riew, who is a third-generation Korean American. “By Saturday evening, I had gained 10,000 followers, and my inbox was full of messages from fans, artists, producers, talent agents, etc.”
@juliariew There was no Korean Disney princess so I decided to make my own :) #disney #korean #koreanamerican #disneyprincess #musical #originalsong #originalmusical #musicaltheatre #theater #music #newsong #dreamworks ♬ original sound - Julia Riew
Yet this seemingly overnight sensation consists of more than a collection of TikTok videos – which have earned Riew more than 1.3 million likes. The project is rooted in identity. Family. Belonging.
“In 2020, my grandfather passed away from COVID, and my grandmother moved in with us,” Riew reflects. “As I practiced speaking Korean with her, I asked her about her past and Korea. Listening to her stories made me realize how out of touch I truly was with Korean culture and made me realize that it was time for me to unite my ancestry with my art.”
Her art dates back far beyond her time at Harvard. As a teenager, Riew performed in the St. Louis Children’s Choirs, where she was first exposed to complex vocal arrangements and harmonies and developed her love for singing.
“It was a joy to have Julia in the Children’s Choirs,” says Barbara Berner, artistic director of St. Louis Children’s Choirs. “The whole family is very musical, and Julia and her brother Bradley both sang in the choirs when they lived in St. Louis. What a terrific role model she is for our current students.”
Still, Riew had her doubts along the way.
“I feared that I wasn’t ‘Korean enough’ to be telling the story, or that my version would turn out ‘too American,’” she says. “But then I realized a few things: I am an American, and also a Korean, so no matter what, my story will be both Korean and American, and that’s OK. And now, for the first time, I truly feel like a part of the two communities that I have always longed to be closer to … ”
Like many animated musicals, “Shimcheong: A Folktale” is inspired by a fable, “The Blind Man’s Daughter.” Through the daughter’s devotion to her father, the daughter plans to sacrifice herself to the ocean to help recover his sight. She throws herself into the water, survives, is taken to the Dragon King’s palace, becomes a queen and is eventually reunited with her father – whose eyesight finally returns.
In Riew’s musical adaptation, Shimcheong dives into the ocean to save her father from drowning and then descends to the “Dragon (Queen)dom,” where she grows up before returning home. This, Riew says, is a fitting metaphor for many first-, second- and third-generation children of immigrants like herself.
“As a Korean American who grew up in the middle of the United States, dreaming about visiting Korea and reuniting with my culture, I felt very connected to Shimcheong’s journey of wishing to return home and reunite with her father in the original folktale,” she says. “That’s why I selected the folktale in the first place.”
Riew says she followed a familiar formula by taking an original folktale; identifying the central themes, characters and story; and developing a new story from these elements. The result is a tale fit for the modern era, with Shimcheong as a courageous, active protagonist instead of a woman simply praised for her beauty or piety. The musical is also female-driven: The villain, sidekick and best friend are all women.
The musical became such a hit that Riew spent a month workshopping the performance with actors, culminating in a staged reading at Harvard. As for the future, there’s not much Riew can disclose yet about “Shimcheong: A Folktale,” although she confirms that she’ll continue to develop the project. One thing is certain: Riew’s story is already making an impact.
“The musical is really for anyone who has felt like they don’t belong or [is] stuck between two worlds,” she says. “I want to show young Korean American kids that they, too, can be the hero – that they too belong.”
Julia Riew, juliariew.com