From March 31 to May 19, Houska Gallery in the Central West End presents “A New Land,” an exhibition of bold, contemporary paintings and sculptures by St. Louis-based artist Mark Travers. Travers is known for his urban- and textile-inspired “Metropolis” paintings as well as “Reliquary,” a collection of carved and painted wooden sculptures displayed alongside “A New Land.”
After graduating from Washington University in St. Louis with a Fine Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts from Pratt Institute, New York, Travers’ career unexpectedly led him into marketing, where he worked in the advertising agency business for 30 years. “I had my own company for 24 of those years and then sold it in 2010,” Travers explains. “I took a 30-year hiatus from making art, but in 2011, I began to paint again.”
Travers experimented with painting traditional landscapes before his work evolved into the striking, abstract interpretation seen in “A New Land.” The inspiration behind this exhibit originated in the early 1990s when Travers was still working in advertising and frequently traveled across the country to meet clients. “I often had to catch an early morning flight, just as the sun was coming up,” he says. “I’d look out the windows from 20,000 feet and glimpse these neatly furrowed rows of crops, rivers, streams and urban street patterns. It really captivated me.”
The idea to capture that fleeting, yet beautiful, sunrise image from an aerial view stuck with Travers for years. It wasn’t until the pandemic, however, that he began to work on the first paintings in this series. “It was a pessimistic time in America,” Travers says. “These paintings were an antidote to that pessimism. I imagined our country not as it was but as it could be – a new land reborn in hope and optimism on the cusp of rejuvenation.”
“A New Land” uses vibrant acrylic paint in bold, graphic strokes to evoke a sense of hope and optimism in viewers. By painting the landscapes from above, Travers also took a unique approach. “When you’re looking down at the land [from above], it creates a different point of view,” he says. “You’ll see that frequently in a lot of my work, that different sense of space. In these paintings, the space is flattened out, unlike a traditional landscape painting, which moves back into space. And I like to integrate interesting juxtapositions of forms, shapes and colors into my work.”
Another collection by Travers, “Reliquary,” is also displayed in the exhibition. In this work, Travers creates hand-carved and hand-painted bas-relief wall sculptures that are inspired by the work of ancient artists and paired with new contemporary interpretations. The work features sculptures with thoughtful, sharply-defined geometric lines, patterns and shapes, some of which are similar to his paintings.
Houska Gallery, 4728 McPherson Ave., St. Louis, 314-496-1377, houskagallery.com
Mark Travers, marktravers.com