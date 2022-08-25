Honey Bee Tea in Manchester offers sweet treats including bubble tea and crêpe cakes

Bubble tea, Hong Kong-style bubble waffles and crêpe cake slices all greet guests at Honey Bee Tea, which launched in Manchester in February.
Honey Bee Tea comes from Moon Duong, a native of Tay Ninh, Vietnam, who came to the U.S. as a teen. Three years ago, Duong opened Gangnam Medical Spa in St. Louis County, and last October, the health-and-wellness business moved to a plaza in the county. When a neighboring space became available there, she saw an opportunity to bring something sweet to the metro area.
“People come to my spa, and I always make tea and desserts for them,” Duong says. “When the space next door became available, I decided to open a bubble tea shop. I wanted to make something people could enjoy and relax with after a long day.”
The approximately 900-square-foot space features a chic interior design with contemporary highlights like a die-cut logo of a honey bee and a wooden beverage bar and booths. Slices of fruit-filled crêpe cakes fill a display case, while a menu booklet with full-page pictures of the colorful drink offerings awaits at the counter.
“My family has always loved boba tea,” Duong says. “Over the years, we have tried so many places in St. Louis and all over the country. We wanted to bring something premium to the St. Louis area.”
According to Duong, she travels frequently nationwide to train and perfect practices for her businesses, taking as many classes as she can to keep things fresh. She worked with a consultant from Taiwan to develop her drinks, which are made with organic milk and fresh organic fruit, purée and jam rather than artificial powders and syrups. Black, green, Earl Grey and oolong teas sourced from Taiwan are brewed throughout the day.
More than 25 drinks are available, with 15 different topping options, including boba that takes around four hours to prepare. The shop’s signatures include Okinawa Milk Tea with toasted crème brûlée and Sunrise Strawberry Galaxy, a refreshing golden tea with fresh strawberry and chia seeds.
In addition to beverages, Honey Bee Tea offers Hong Kong-style bubble waffles made with coconut milk and topped with condensed milk and boba. Crêpe cake slices come in such flavors as strawberry, Thai tea, pandan coconut and durian.
“The tea bar is very inviting, clean and modern, and the customer service is amazing,” Duong says. “Anyone is welcome here, and we take our time helping people decide what the best drink is for them. I always hope people will come back and see me.”
Honey Bee Tea, 429 Lafayette Center, Manchester, 636-220-8316, honeybt.com