History propels St. Louis Black Repertory Company's fascinating production of ‘The African Company Presents Richard III’

Play: “The African Company Presents Richard III”

Company: The St. Louis Black Repertory Company

Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University in St. Louis, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.

Dates: through Sept. 25

Tickets: $15-$50; call 314-534-3807 or visit theblackrep.org

Highlights: The Black Rep opens its 2022-23 season with a superb production of a fascinating drama by playwright Carlyle Brown, which he based on actual historical events.

Story: It’s 1821, and impresario Stephen Price is the toast of theater in New York City. The patrician-bred Price, who once counted Alexander Hamilton’s son Philip among his friends until the latter was killed in a duel, controls the fashionable Park Theatre.

For 31 years he managed the illustrious Park, regularly importing famous British actors such as Edmund Kean and Junius Brutus Booth, father of actors Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. The latter, of course, later becomes infamous for his assassination of President Abraham Lincoln shortly after the conclusion of the Civil War.

At this time, though, Price announces that the elder Booth will be portraying the title role in the company’s upcoming production of Shakespeare’s tragedy, “Richard III.” This production, however, will have additional challenges. William Henry Brown, a rising young Black actor, playwright and director, has been staging popular productions attended by Black audiences at his African Grove Theatre Company in midtown.

Brown’s presentations have proven so popular that white audiences, seated behind a partition at the back of the theater, have increasingly attended Brown’s shows. When Price learns that Brown plans to produce “Richard III,” with noted Black actor James Hewlett in the title role, at a hotel right next to the Park Theatre, he calls upon the local authorities to shut down Brown’s rival show.

There is no “gentleman’s agreement” once Brown refutes a monetary offer by Price to close down the former’s production. Price is used to having things his way, and that isn’t about to change with this daring move by a young Black man, no matter how talented he might be. Now is the winter of Price’s discontent.

Other Info: Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep, does a masterful job directing his talented and committed cast in this wondrous, two-act drama. Himes portrayed Brown in The Black Rep’s 2000 production of this 1988 play, utilizing that experience in crafting this top-rate presentation.

The production benefits from Jamie Bullins’ handsome scenic design, which features a sequence of handsome red drapes in the background before a few steps leading to a polished wooden floor. The players are adorned in Andre Harrington’s resplendent costumes, and the set is effectively illuminated with Jasmine Williams’ subtle lighting design. Kareem Deanes’ sound design smartly underscores the action on stage, and props designer Taijha Silas provides well-chosen additions, such as Papa Shakespeare’s drum, to the set.

There are solid performances across the board in Himes’ cohesive ensemble. Cameron Jamarr Davis excels as the headstrong Hewlett, a fine actor in his own right on stage and a man driven by his passion for a young woman named Ann, whom he lobbies for Brown to hire for the production. Olajuwon Davis conveys Brown’s business acumen as well as his ability to mollify the fiery Hewlett.

Eric Dean White smoothly conveys both the gravitas, guile and villainy of Price. Dustin Petrillo shows the simple, dogged support of the authorities for Price’s bullying tactics as the easily duped Constable-Man.

Wali Jamal Abdullah delivers a memorable performance as the easy-going Papa Shakespeare, a sage for the younger players as well as a towering talent on the stage for both his acting and musical skills. Alex Jay smartly fills the role of Sarah, an actress whose ‘day job’ as maid to the wealthy Mrs. Van Dam provides learning experiences beyond the theater. As Ann Johnson, Coda Boyce serves as a solid bridge between Hewlett’s impassioned, idealistic impulses and the thoughtful approach of Sarah and Papa Shakespeare to their situation.

“The African Company Presents Richard III” is satisfying on several levels – as a handsomely crafted production, as a valuable lesson in a largely unknown area of history, and as a showcase for the rich tapestry of works offered by The Black Rep to its fortunate audiences. It’s a deep and resonating presentation, and a fine start to The Black Rep’s 2022-23 season.