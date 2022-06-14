Haunting Music, Touching Story Propel Opera Theatre’s World Premiere of ‘Awakenings’

Opera: “Awakenings”

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

Dates: June 18 and 24

Tickets: $25 to $135; contact experienceopera.org or 314-961-0644

Highlights: Composer Tobias Picker and librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman’s adaptation of Dr. Oliver Sacks’ book, “Awakenings,” uses the power of music and words to tell Sacks’ remarkable story in this two-act opera being given its affecting world premiere by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.

Story: In the late 1960s, Dr. Oliver Sacks, a neurologist, is frustrated by the condition of several patients at Beth Abraham Hospital in the New York City borough of the Bronx. They suffer from encephalitis lethargica, commonly known as “sleepy sickness,” living on the edge of consciousness. They are vestiges of an epidemic of the condition which affected thousands of people worldwide between 1916 and 1927.

When Sacks reads about the benefits of a drug called L-DOPA in treating patients with Parkinson’s disease, he convinces Dr. Podsnap, the hospital’s administrator, to let Sacks try the drug on the “dormant” patients at Beth Abraham. Almost immediately, several of those patients show remarkable recovery, returning from their imprisoning, decades-long slumber to revitalization.

A trip to the New York Botanical Garden further enlivens the patients, including Leonard, Rose and Miriam. Leonard is smitten with his nurse, Mr. Rodriguez, who in turn is attracted to Sacks. Rose speaks of her long-lost lover, whom she says will soon be returning to her, while Miriam is visited by her daughter and granddaughter, recognizing the latter for the first time.

While euphoric about their return to a more normal life, the patients also are bewildered by their environment and the many changes in society during the decades during which they’ve been virtually comatose. Sacks takes copious notes, studying the psychological as well as physical effects of “sleepy sickness” on its victims.

Not long after Sacks’ work begins being recognized in newspaper articles, the patients take a devastating downturn, regressing to their previous condition. Sacks continues to work with them and treat them with various doses of L-DOPA, but this modern-day “prince” can no longer rescue the “sleeping beauties.”

Other Info: Stollman’s libretto makes subtle references to Sacks’ homosexuality, something the neurologist didn’t make public until shortly before his death in 2015. It provides additional background information, although secondary to the case studies themselves.

“Awakenings” was previously made into a film directed by Penny Marshall, which starred Robin Williams as Sacks and Robert De Niro as one of the resurgent patients, and which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture in 1990. Stollman and Picker introduce their opera as a “Sleeping Beauty” scenario, with Sacks as the hopeful prince who can rescue these “sleepy sickness” victims with modern medicine.

Picker’s music is straightforward and highly accessible, as haunting and melancholy as the true story itself, less sonorous on the upbeat visit to the botanical garden. Stollman presents his libretto in snippets which move the scenario directly forward, from the bureaucratic villainy of Podsnap to the bewilderment of the patients and their profound, simple appreciation for nature at the botanical garden.

It all plays out on an antiseptic set designed by Allen Moyer, with a series of large, clear windows before a bland, ’60s-style, institutional wall, with patients in chairs spread about while tended to by various staffers. Christopher Akerlind’s lighting is low-key, increasing illumination during the botanical garden visit, appropriately dreary at the hospital.

James Schuette’s costumes reflect the era in the attire of visitors, which offsets the drab garb of the patients, and there’s a brief, exceptional moment when Rose’s would-be lover of a different era appears before her in his finest ’20s regalia. Video projections by Greg Emetaz accentuate the botanical garden as well as the formulae floating in Sacks’ mind, and Sean Curran’s choreographer adds a lilting touch in a patient party scene.

Roberto Kalb elicits a touching performance by members of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, aided by chorus master Kevin J. Miller’s supporting singers. James Robinson’s direction is measured and affecting, following the story in carefully modulated fashion, coaxing fine performances from his cast.

The steady ensemble includes baritone Jarrett Porter as Sacks, and bass-baritone David Pittsinger as Podsnap, both in their Opera Theatre debuts. Soprano Adrienne Danrich as Miriam, tenor Marc Molomot as Leonard (both OTSL debuts) and soprano Susanna Phillips as Rose all are convincing as revived patients. Tenor Andres Acosta, another singer making his OTSL debut, is touchingly persuasive as Rodriguez.

The supporting cast includes Katharine Goeldner as Leonard’s mother, Melissa Joseph as Miriam’s daughter, Angel Azzarra, Jared V. Esguerra, Daniela Magura, Manfred Anaya and Rachel Blaustein. In a flashback scene, Keith Klein and Elissa Pfaender portray Sacks’ educated but harsh and punitive parents. Stollman’s depiction of Dr. Muriel Landau, Sacks’ mother, is especially damning in her staunch rejection of her son’s gay leanings.

Co-commissioned by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Tulsa Opera in 2018, “Awakenings” was postponed until 2022 due to the coronaviral pandemic, a worldwide affliction eerily similar in ways to the encephalitis lethargica plague a century earlier.

That delay enabled Picker and Stollman to refine their treatment of Sacks’ incredible story of a medical breakthrough, the heartbreaking reemergence of the “sleepy sickness” and an updated reference to Sacks’ own gay persona, something not addressed in the 1990 film or in Sacks’ original book.

“Awakenings” is an emotional story told through a clinical lens, one with hope, love and aspirations, but ultimately a tale that returns to its melancholy origination.

