‘Hadestown’ invigorates ancient Greek myths in exhilarating blend of old and new

Musical: “Hadestown”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Through Oct. 23

Tickets: $29 to $115; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The first touring production of the 2019 Tony Award-winning smash musical “Hadestown” delivers an extraordinary production to The Fabulous Fox, filled with technological wonder, ethereal dancing and an affecting, infectious score.

Story: In Greek mythology, Hades was the king of the Underworld, which also was called Hades. He fell in love with Persephone, daughter of Demeter, the goddess of agriculture, and Zeus, king of the gods. When Hades abducted Persephone and took her to the Underworld, Demeter pressed to have her daughter returned to above the Earth, or she would not allow plants to grow for food and other uses.

A deal was struck where Persephone would spend half of each year above ground, and Demeter would allow growth at that time (spring, summer). In the other half (fall, winter), Persephone would return to Hades, and the upper world would lie dormant.

Orpheus was a young man gifted with rare musical talents, both in singing and in playing the lyre. He loved Eurydice and was devastated when she died after being bitten by a viper. His love was so overwhelming, though, that the gods permitted Orpheus to descend into Hades to bring Eurydice back above. There was one condition, though, imposed by Hades: Eurydice had to follow behind Orpheus, and Orpheus could not look back at her until they reached the surface.

Hermes, messenger of the gods, relates the two stories of Hades and Persephone, and Orpheus and Eurydice, in this updated version, in which over-industrialization of Earth has ushered in a time of global warming and natural catastrophes. Is there any hope at all for Orpheus and Eurydice? And will Hades accede to the wishes of Persephone to become tolerant of views other than his own?

Other Info: Anais Mitchell intertwined two Greek myths with an updated scenario for her musical, which premiered in Vermont in 2006. After releasing it as a concept album in 2010, she met director Rachel Chauvin in 2012, and together, they added songs and dialogue. The new version premiered Off-Broadway in 2016, then moved to Broadway in 2019.

The Broadway show garnered 14 Tony Award nominations in 2019 and won eight of them, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction and Best Orchestrations, as well as Tony Awards for costuming, set design, lighting and sound.

“Hadestown” was showered with awards with good reason. The moment one walks into The Fabulous Fox, the towering, imposing set designed by Rachel Hauck grabs the attention. The upper portion is where Hades and Persephone gaze down upon the Underworld ruler’s “workers,” who toil in T-shirts and dungarees costumed by Michael Krass, who also dresses Persephone in festively green attire befitting her status. Hades is decked out in the finest eveningwear, as is Hermes, while Orpheus wears simple frocks to underscore his poverty.

The sound design by Jessica Paz and Kevin Steinberg accentuates the machinery in Hades, and Bradley King’s lighting is resplendent throughout, varying its shades from the reds of Hades to the softer colors underscoring Persephone, Orpheus and Eurydice.

Chavkin’s direction is spirited and strongly focused on moving Mitchell’s brilliant adaptation forward, something which occurs with the show opener, the invigorating and intoxicating “Road to Hell,” helmed by the gregarious and affable Hermes. The Greek messenger of the gods is played infectiously by Nathan Lee Graham, who exudes class in his debonair, sophisticated way, commanding the stage admirably as the narrator.

Chavkin smartly places the band on the stage (apart from the curious decision to hide the drummer behind the set), at either end of the performing area. Music director Nathan Koci and his orchestra deftly handle myriad genres in Mitchell’s highly agreeable score, including energizing examples of jazz, country, folk and pop.

Conductor/pianist Koci is joined by cellist Eric Kang, violinist Adrian Walker, guitarist Michiko Egger, double bassist Calvin Jones, percussionist Eladio Rojas and trombonist Emily Fredrickson, who rocks the place, cavorting amid the players when not handling the glockenspiel.

Special recognition needs to be directed toward Liam Robinson for musical supervision and vocal arrangements, and to Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose for their arrangements and orchestrations, not only for the orchestra, but for the musical contributions of the violinist and accordion player who portray two of the three Fates. You don’t see that every day. For the record, the actresses playing the Fates – three goddesses who determined the destinies of mortals – are Dominique Kempf, Belen Moyano and Nyla Watson. They are sassy, assertive and ever so mesmerizing.

The wondrous cast also includes Chibueze Ihuoma, who demonstrates a beautiful tenor voice on ballads such as “Wedding Song” and “If It’s True.” At the other end of the vocal range is the deep, resonant tone of Matthew Patrick Quinn as the imperious Hades, while Maria-Christina Oliveras lights up the stage with her priceless performance as the self-assured Persephone, with a delightful voice as well. Hannah Whitley’s own soprano substantially contributes to her strong, affecting performance as Eurydice.

The smart, stylish precision in David Neumann’s choreography is brought to life in the movements of the Greek chorus of mechanized workers, who are portrayed effectively by Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodriguez and Jamari Johnson Williams.

Mitchell’s “Hadestown” is breathtaking in scope, dazzling in execution and resiliently resourceful in how she takes a historically sad song and makes it better. It’s a triumph for all ages, without a moment of vulgarity to sully it. Bravo to all involved.