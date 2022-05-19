Grand Spirits Bottle Co. Specializes in Natural Wine and Spirits in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East Neighborhood

Last winter, St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood got a new bottle shop specializing in natural wines and spirits, and it comes complete with its own shop pup: a former neighborhood stray now named “Nebby” that the shop’s owners adopted just a day before opening.
Now serving drinks and small plates, Grand Spirits Bottle Co. comes from Michael Fricker, whose extensive career in hospitality includes a stint as sous-chef at Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Fricker developed an affinity for sustainable wines while visiting natural wine bars in Paris a few years ago with his wife, Natasha Bahrami, owner of St. Louis’ The Gin Room and founder of Ginworld. Ever since, the couple knew they wanted to bring the idea home.
“Natural wine is kind of the extension of who I am as a chef – as cooks, we think in terms of farm to table,” Fricker says. “All of the wines we have here focus on clean farming and agriculture practices. No pesticides, herbicides or fungicides are used during farming, so everything’s practicing or certified organic and biodynamic.”
Grand Spirits Bottle Co., which fills the approximately 1,400 square feet previously occupied by Parsimonia Clothing Boutique, features five tables and a small bar inside. Fricker designed the space himself, filling it with warm and inviting colors, lighted wine racks from Italy, greenery and lush floral arrangements.
The shop currently features about 1,400 bottles, including around 140 varietals of natural wine. Bottles primarily range in price from $15 to $25, and although 15 rotating wine options by the glass are on hand for sipping, any retail bottle can be enjoyed on-site with a $10 corkage fee.
“There’s a stigma that natural wines are funky, weird, new-age-style wines,” Fricker says. “I wanted to showcase that there are [wineries] from every single region that are doing wines organically with low or minimal intervention. We have old world, new world, California, Italy, France, South Africa – we wanted it to be diverse.”
Around 120 spirits are also available, including whiskey, mezcal, tequila, vermouth, amaro, gin and rum selections, many of which can be sampled before purchasing. Italian-inspired small plates, charcuterie and cheese boards, tinned fish and sandwiches round out the offerings. Patrons can choose from options such as artichokes with pita and Calabrian chile ricotta, as well as a prosciutto sandwich with olive tapenade, fig jam, arugula and drunken goat cheese (murcia al vino).
“We’re excited to bring curation to a little corner wine shop on South Grand,” Fricker says. “We want to be that neighborhood wine spot where you go buy a bottle to bring home and enjoy that night.”
Grand Spirits Bottle Co., 3194 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-769-9933, grandspiritsco.com