Play: “Godspell”

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis

Dates: August 10 to 13, 17 to 20, 24 to 26

Tickets: $25 to $30; contact 314-865-1995 or visit straydogtheatre.org

Story: The Gospel according to St. Matthew is told in a series of parables presented by Jesus to a number of people gathered together. They hear John the Baptist preach about the imminent arrival of the messiah, Jesus. Shortly thereafter Jesus comes into their midst, and presents stories which can be interpreted as life lessons about loving one’s neighbor, charity, faith, hope and other virtues.

As they become accustomed to Jesus and his teachings, various individuals willingly take part in the parables, helping explain the stories for each other’s benefit. Eventually the parables make way for the betrayal of Jesus by Judas, one of his 12 apostles, which leads to his death by crucifixion, but not before his words have impacted those people who have listened and learned the importance of tolerance, kindness, compassion and treating others as one would in turn like to be treated.

Highlights: Director Justin Been makes an arresting update of Matthew’s accounting of the life of Jesus by setting this version of “Godspell” in a New York City subway on September 11, 2001, a date when more than 3,000 Americans were killed in terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

Other info: “Godspell” was originally conceived and directed by John-Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. It began as a student project at Carnegie Mellon University, and later opened off-Broadway in 1971, featuring an infectious score which blends pop, folk, rock, gospel and vaudeville genres. The original off-Broadway production closed in 1976 after more than 2,100 performances before moving to Broadway, where it continued until 1977 for more than 525 performances.

Rob Lippert’s set design features a “Cortland” designation for the subway station, with a set of stairs at the back of stage right where passengers descend into the tunnel. As is customary, Been’s sound design enhances and underscores the action on stage, interspersing wailing sirens with the upbeat, infectious score by Stephen Schwartz. Tyler Duenow’s lighting subtly supports the action as well.

Choreography Sara Rae Womack enlivens various scenes played out by the performers with energetic dance moves to accentuate the sundry stories that are sometimes playful, other times somber in reflection.

Each of the eight players shines when given the opportunity to lead the group in song, whether it’s Sarah Gene Dowling showcasing the ballad, “Day by Day,” or Stephen Henley roaming the audience as his character looks for the sinners in the crowd on the Second Act opening number, “Turn Back, O Man.”

The haunting ballad, “By My Side,” is led by Dawn Schmid and Dowling, featured in Duenow’s soft and focused lighting, while Kevin O’Brien entertains with the upbeat “We Beseech Thee.” Grace Langford displays her beautiful voice on “All Good Gifts,” while Rachel Bailey heads the group on “Bless the Lord, My Soul.” Chris Moore closes the first act with “Light of the World,” and Laura Kyro carefully instructs her fellow travelers with “Learn Your Lessons Well.”

Instructing all of them along the way is Kevin Corpuz in the role of Jesus, singing affectingly on two numbers, “On the Willows” and “Beautiful City,” near the close of the show, while engaging understandingly and compassionately with his newfound followers throughout the production.

Alexandar Johnson suitably handles the dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas, sharing a lighthearted moment with Corpuz as Judas and Jesus engage in some soft shoe dancing on the amiable number, “All for the Best,” while debating the rewards of heaven.

Been moves his players freely about the stage as well as along the aisles in Tower Grove Abbey, expanding the performance possibilities by his players in the process. All along, they are wondrously supported by music director Leah Schultz and her band, which is situated unseen behind the stage. It consists of guitarist Jonathan Beck, pianist Jennifer Buchheit, percussionist Mike Hansen, Michaela Kuba on bass and pianist Schultz, who rotates with Buchheit on select performances.

“Godspell” has been around now for more than 50 years. While the updating of the book often has been silly and frivolous (as it is here as well), the music and the message remain vibrant and invigorating in the 21st century, especially in a vitally re-imagined setting such as the one presented by Stray Dog.