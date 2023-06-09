Play: “Gloria: A Life”

Company: New Jewish Theatre

Venue: Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive

Dates: June 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

Tickets: $27 to $59; contact 314-442-3283 or newjewishtheatre.org

Highlights: Director Sharon Hunter and her all-female cast and crew deliver a sobering, informative and inspirational production about how one woman, working frequently on her own but often in tandem with others, changed America in the 20th century by advancing the cause of civil rights and equality.

Story: The life and career of pioneering feminist, activist and journalist Gloria Steinem is chronicled in a 90-minute dramatization of who she was (and is), her personal background, and how she helped change the face and heart of America with her steadfast devotion to equal rights for all, beginning with equality in the workplace and in society for women, from the 1960s to today.

Other info: Emily Mann’s 2018 work is not so much a play as a chronicle of historic events emanating from the life and career accomplishments of Gloria Marie Steinem, who was born in 1934 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the daughter of Ruth Nuneviller Steinem and Leo Steinem, the former a one-time journalist who later was institutionalized after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” in her daughter’s eyes brushed aside by society.

Her father was the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany and Poland, whose own mother, Pauline Perlmutter Steinem, was once the chairwoman of the educational committee of the National Woman Suffrage Association.

After graduating from Smith College, Steinem began a career which included two years in India. In “Gloria: A Life,” she recounts her abortion in England in 1957, when the physician performing the procedure, Dr. John Sharpe, took considerable risk performing the procedure on a single, young American woman who was en route to Asia.

Mann’s evocation of history or current events, depending on one’s age, walks the audience through numerous highlights in Steinem’s career, such as her exposé of working conditions for “bunnies” at Playboy clubs, and her founding of Ms. Magazine in 1971. In New Jewish Theatre’s production, Jenni Ryan portrays Steinem as a smart, motivated, observant and ever watchful woman who has rallied under-represented people in society for more than six decades.

Mann’s script is careful to credit other, less known feminist leaders, including native American Wilma Mankiller and African-American Florynce Kennedy, each of whom is portrayed by one of the six supporting players in Hunter’s ensemble. Also portrayed with humor and bravado by Sarah Gene Dowling is legendary New York Congresswoman Bella Abzug, who worked with Steinem on women’s issues.

Ryan is decked out in the familiar bell-bottoms favored by the younger Steinem as part of Michele Friedman Siler’s well-crafted costume design. As Steinem, Ryan moves around the circular set designed by Fallon Podrazik, which features four small furnished areas within the overall layout, as well as a smattering of the Persian rugs favored by Steinem in her own home. Denisse Chavez’s lighting design and the observant sound design by Amanda Werre each complement and enhance the presentation.

Steinem describes herself as a “hope-aholic,” an optimism which permeates both her career and the NJT presentation. Besides Ryan, the informed and smartly assembled cast includes Summer Baer, Kayla Ailee Bush, Sarah Gene Dowling, Carmen Cecilia Retzer, Chrissie Watkins and Lizi Watt, each playing numerous parts as supporters, or detractors, or other feminist leaders in Steinem’s long march to equality.

“Gloria: A Life” is described as a story in two acts, with the second portion being a “talking circle” which seeks to emulate Steinem’s observation that “social justice movements start with people sitting in a circle.” To that end, the audience is invited to provide comments, voluntarily, about the show or the history that it represents, including their own lives. That 20-minute segment begins with thoughts of a community leader. The New York Times review of the original production of “Gloria: A Life” noted that the community leader on the night attended by critic Jesse Green was none other than Steinem herself.

Whether seen as modern history or the surging changes observed in the lives of people who were around to witness them as they happened, “Gloria: A Life” is a respectful paean to one of America’s great social leaders of the 20th century and even now.