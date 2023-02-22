A common phrase heard around St. Louis is that it reminds residents of a small town, even though the metro area contains more than 300,000 people. Although St. Louis is known for the Gateway Arch, the beauty of the city also exists in the fine, French-influenced details hidden in architecture such as Downtown’s momentous City Hall building or the mansard roofs surrounding Lafayette Park.

“St. Louis is fortunate to have retained so much of its historic building stock,” says City of St. Louis Cultural Resources Office Director Meg Lousteau. “The wealth of old buildings range from the homes of early French and German immigrants to exuberantly embellished brick structures built during the city’s rapid expansion [in] the 19th and early 20th centuries, to numerous commercial and industrial designs reflecting the mid-century modern movement.”

French influence on St. Louis architecture is present in some of the city’s most important buildings, such as St. Louis City Hall.

Designed by New York-born Harvey Ellis and architectural firm Eckel and Mann, City Hall at 1200 Market Street took 14 years to finish before it finally reached completion in 1904. “An architectural competition for the design of the building was won with the French-styled plan that was inspired by the Hôtel de Ville [in] Paris,” states “Mound on the Mississippi: A St. Louis History,” a website administered by the City of St. Louis Planning and Urban Design Agency.

The building’s first story is made of eye-catching Missouri pink granite. Similar to the Hôtel de Ville, which is fashioned in the French Renaissance style, City Hall’s inspired iteration features a steep, sloping roof, decorative archways, a massive front door and elaborate dormers.

Southwest of City Hall sits Lafayette Square, one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods. The 30-acre park it surrounds is named after Marquis de Lafayette, a military officer who fought in both the American Revolutionary War and the French Revolution. He paid a visit to St. Louis in April 1825.

Lafayette Park was created in 1836, making it the oldest public park west of the Mississippi. In the 1880s and ‘90s, houses here were constructed in the Second Empire style, named after the reign of Napoleon III in France.

“This style was very prevalent in St. Louis compared to other large U.S. cities and was once found in great numbers in [the neighborhoods of] Mill Creek Valley – now Midtown – Jeff-Vander-Lou and St. Louis Place, which were originally developed in the same time period as Lafayette Square,” says St. Louis architect and preservationist Paul Hohmann.

Despite most of the neighborhood and park being wiped out by a tornado in 1896, Lafayette Square has maintained its rows of colorful houses, complete with their Second Empire-style characteristics: L-shaped layouts; square towers; embellished exterior features; mansard roofs and ornamental pairs of windows. However, not every neighborhood has been so lucky: Many buildings constructed in the Second Empire style have been demolished on St. Louis’ North Side, especially in Jeff-Vander-Lou.

According to the city's official website, St. Louis recognizes 79 neighborhoods within its limits. A visitor to the city might notice a gradual flow from one area to the next, sometimes with discernable dividing lines and other times without any real demarcation.

These districts and the buildings within them, whether preserved in time or threatened by change, are reflections of the people who built and lived in them. And although our French roots are obvious in architectural styles, street names and artifacts, the rich cultural fabric of St. Louis is made up of multiple origin stories.