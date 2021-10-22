Your Go-To Guide to St. Louis’ Highly Anticipated City Foundry

The metro area’s newest attraction – City Foundry in midtown St. Louis – is now open, and LN has your go-to guide to exploring this urban hot spot, including how to get there and what to do once you arrive.

Explore 300,000-plus square feet of mixed-use development, from the city’s first food hall where open kitchens encourage chef collaborations, to next-level entertainment, including live performances and popular events, such as The Women’s Creative’s Procure Marketplace. Hours vary per business.

HOW TO GET THERE

City Foundry offers a designated drop-off area for ride-sharing, as well as three free parking lots. The Cortex MetroLink station is a 10-minute walk from the development. Cyclists and walkers soon can take the Chouteau Greenway directly to the attraction, and bike racks are scattered throughout the shopping and entertainment mecca.

City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, cityfoundrystl.com

ENTERTAINMENT

18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL

From Butler’s Pantry comes 18Rails – a historical venue housed in this community center. Named for what was once the hub of 18 rail lines, this chic industrial space is not yet booking events, but keep an eye out for updates.