Your Go-To Guide to St. Louis’ Highly Anticipated City Foundry

The metro area’s newest attraction – City Foundry in midtown St. Louis – is now open, and LN has your go-to guide to exploring this urban hot spot, including how to get there and what to do once you arrive.
Explore 300,000-plus square feet of mixed-use development, from the city’s first food hall where open kitchens encourage chef collaborations, to next-level entertainment, including live performances and popular events, such as The Women’s Creative’s Procure Marketplace. Hours vary per business.
HOW TO GET THERE
City Foundry offers a designated drop-off area for ride-sharing, as well as three free parking lots. The Cortex MetroLink station is a 10-minute walk from the development. Cyclists and walkers soon can take the Chouteau Greenway directly to the attraction, and bike racks are scattered throughout the shopping and entertainment mecca.
City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, cityfoundrystl.com
ENTERTAINMENT
18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL
From Butler’s Pantry comes 18Rails – a historical venue housed in this community center. Named for what was once the hub of 18 rail lines, this chic industrial space is not yet booking events, but keep an eye out for updates.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Beer, bites and films – Alamo Drafthouse has it all. This theater/restaurant combo serves moviegoers at their reclining seats for the best viewing experience. The theater chain is a City Foundry anchor.
Fassler Hall
This authentic German beer hall offers a bevy of brews, live entertainment and a menu of bratwursts, other sausages, sandwiches and more, including a brunch packed with comfort foods.
Punch Bowl Social
Classic parlor games (shuffleboard, bowling, foosball and more), inspired by the Victorian tradition of gathering around the punch bowl, feel anything but stuffy in this social setting, with a scratch-kitchen and craft cocktails.
FOOD HUB
Buenos Aires Café
Sharing Argentinian culture and food, Oscar and Ainara Farina serve up fresh, traditional dishes, like choripán sandwiches, skirt steak and at least 10 varieties of empanadas.
Chez Ali
Self-taught chef Ali Thiam brings West African-inspired cuisine – from Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, specifically – to midtown. Chez Ali also features Caribbean dishes, like jerk chicken, with daily menu changes.
Kalbi Taco Shack at City Foundry
From St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood to City Foundry, chef Sue Wong-Shackelford brings her celebrated (and newly named) Kalbi Taco Shack to midtown. Her inventive menu of Asian-Mexican fusion features in-house marinades and more.
Good Day
From morning to lunch to late night, this favorite hang boasts savory and sweet crêpes, hearty scrambles and sandwiches, plus gourmet coffee, bloody marys, mimosas and sparkling cocktails.
Hello Poke
Say “aloha” to Hawaiian-inspired menu items at Hello Poke, including its namesake, a fish-based dish “cut into chunks” (the literal translation for poke). Enjoy build-your-own bowls, sushi burritos and more.
The Kitchen Bar
One of the newest members of the Niche Food Group, The Kitchen Bar is helmed by Gerard Craft, who was named culinary director of City Foundry’s food hall. Keep an eye out for Craft’s latest concept, Fordo’s Killer Pizza, to join the food hall later this year.
Patty’s Cheesecakes
Chef Patty Upchurch shares her family’s talent for baking, with handed-down dessert recipes. Popular menu items include chocolate chip cookie and brownie cheesecake sandwiches. Check in and keep coming back for sensational seasonal flavors.
Poptimism STL
Kaylen Wissinger, who also owns Cherokee Street’s Whisk, focuses on seasonally-driven frozen treats, including a selection of soft serves and boozy frozen pops. Ingredients are sourced from local farmers.
Press Waffle Co.
At Press Waffle Co., this breakfast staple goes all day, with extravagant toppings and flavors. Choose to build your own Belgium-inspired dish, or go for a house specialty.
Subdivision Sandwich Co.
Previously a delivery-only service, Subdivision Sandwich Co. has found a permanent home at City Foundry. Order items named after iconic movie quotes from the brainchildren behind sister restaurants Polite Society and The Bellwether.
Turmeric Street Style
This novel restaurant, whose first location can be found on Delmar Boulevard, serves street-fare cuisine based on traditions from India, such as dosas (rice crêpes), Bombay sliders, and other Pan-Indian fusion favorites.
RETAIL ROAD
Fresh Thyme Market
Housed in the distribution center for Tomboy grocery stores, which was built in 1937, this full-service specialty retailer is one of City Foundry’s anchor tenants and also serves Saint Louis University.
VibeSzn
The on-site jewelry brand boasts quality pieces at an affordable price-point, including customizable items. Aiming to set industry trends, each piece seeks to empower women and encourage self-expression.