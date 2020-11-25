Winslow’s Table Offers Farm-Fresh Meals, Market Items for Pickup in University City

Winslow’s Table in University City offers ingredient-focused farm-fresh meals for pickup through online ordering.
The casual eatery comes from Michael and Tara Gallina, the husband-and-wife duo behind the critically acclaimed “new American” restaurant Vicia in St. Louis, and constitutes the second restaurant under the Gallinas’ Rooster and the Hen Hospitality Group umbrella.
“We’re hoping to have a warm and comforting neighborhood restaurant that celebrates great local food, with seasonal dine-in and takeaway options,” Tara Gallina says.
The Gallinas bought University City’s beloved Winslow’s Home – which opened in 2008 – and revamped it in ways they hope stay true to the original’s (and Vicia’s) farm-to-table ethos while bringing their own “innovative spin” to the restaurant.
Michael Gallina, a 2019 James Beard Foundation Finalist for Best Chef: Midwest, oversees the menu. The dinner offerings feature an assortment of local vegetables, sustainably raised meats, house-baked breads and more.
Rotating farmers dinner menus vary by date, such as a pizza night that includes a pizza accompanied by items such as a mixed-greens salad; roasted carrots topped with toasted seeds, hot honey, sorrel pesto and ricotta; and chocolate chip cookies. Winslow’s Table’s double-smashed cheeseburger constitutes another farmers dinner highlight.
Additional specialties have included chicken pot pies, fried chicken and roasted chicken. Patrons can expect seasonal à la carte items like green bean salad with summer beans, sweet peppers, roasted eggplant, tahini and feta; tomato soup with onions, cream and herb oil; and sourdough bread loaves.
Market items, which are also available, include such options as fresh produce, eggs from California, Missouri’s Buttonwood Farm, dairy products from Greenville, Illinois’ Rolling Lawns Farm and a selection of wine and beer. Daily from-scratch pastries include goat cheese cookies, cream cheese muffins and the Winslow’s Bar, made of shortbread, chocolate, caramel and pecans.
Breakfast and lunch menus feature such highlights as buttermilk berry pancakes and a tartine (French open-faced sandwich). As noted earlier, patrons can order online for pickup at the restaurant’s walk-up window or call Winslow’s Table on arrival for curbside service.
“We’ll provide you with warm hospitality, a great meal and the opportunity to pick up some things to bring home with you,” Tara Gallina says.
Winslow’s Table, 7213 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-725-7559, winslowstable.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!