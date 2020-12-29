West End Grill and Pub Features Curbside Pickup Menu From Grateful Dead Chef Jimmy Voss

Since June, chef Jimmy Voss has overseen the menu at West End Grill and Pub in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, where he has consulted since its inception.
Voss – who brought a number of favorite dishes from his time at the CWE’s revered Duff’s, which shuttered in 2013 – famously cheffed for the legendary Grateful Dead and its rock ’n’ roll successors from 1986 to 1995.
West End Grill and Pub’s curbside pickup menu, available for ordering through its website, debuted in April. Stylistically, Voss characterizes his food as “around-the-world cuisine” in a casual presentation.
Popular picks from the menu (which changes often, so potential customers should consult the website) have included Voss’ pepper steak au poivre – black peppercorn-encrusted top sirloin steak with brandy mustard cream, red-skinned mashed potatoes and green beans. Additional highlights have included French onion soup, as well as a butternut squash ravioli with sage brown butter, arugula, pomegranate, manchego cheese and toasted hazelnut.
Voss also recommends a personal favorite: schi. “The Euclid Christmas Walk back in the ’70s and ’80s was a magical time in the Central West End, with live musicians and Santa Claus wandering the streets, and they would come in and out of the restaurants to entertain us all,” Voss recalls. “We would serve schi, our Russian braised beef-and-cabbage stew topped with sour cream and dill. We are now serving the stew at West End Grill and Pub, and it has been a huge hit! You can buy it by the quart and take it home to share with your family.”
Soups offered to go by the quart – again, on a variable basis – have included French tomato soup, North African chickpea stew, mulligatawny and chicken gumbo. Soups can be ordered anytime online or by phone by Tuesday, with curbside pickup available every Wednesday. The kitchen also accepts catering orders.
Otherwise, West End Grill and Pub offers a variety of drinks for pickup, among them bottled wine, bottled beer and canned CBD (cannabidiol) drinks.
West End Grill and Pub, 354 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-4607, westendgrillandpub.com