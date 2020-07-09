Twisted Ranch, St. Louis’ Ranch Dressing-Themed Restaurant, Offers Curbside Pickup in Soulard

In St. Louis’ celebrated Soulard neighborhood, Twisted Ranch offers fast-casual American fare in the form of appetizers, flatbreads, pasta, burgers, sandwiches and more, all available for curbside pickup. The eatery, which debuted in July 2015, incorporates its own proprietary ranch seasoning and ranch flavors in every menu item.
Twisted Ranch comes from Chad Allen and Jim Hayden. The pair launched it with eight distinct varieties of ranch, with more than 30 – many of them currently available in grocery stores nationwide – now available. Popular house blends include cilantro-lime, cheesy bacon, Parmesan-peppercorn and “ruffalo” (roasted-garlic Buffalo).
Highlights from Twisted Ranch’s appetizer menu include fried dill pickle chips that are hand-breaded in ranch-seasoned panko bread crumbs, deep-fried and served with your choice of two dipping sauces. Also popular is a plate of loaded Tater Tots topped with shredded cheese, bacon and green onions.
“We have a wide range of stuff – sandwiches, wraps, salads and different types of appetizers,” Allen says. “We kind of just try to showcase the diversity of ranch.”
Popular picks from the rest of the menu include a chicken, bacon and ranch flatbread with diced chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, red onion and ranch, as well as the Twisted Burger with a half-pound of prime ranch-seasoned ground beef, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.
“Big Kid Mac & Cheese,” another go-to, features house-made cheese sauce, pasta, cheesy bacon ranch, house-smoked brisket and bacon, topped with crumbled Tater Tots and green onion. To place an order for curbside pickup, call the eatery; otherwise, starting late in May, patio and dining room seating also became available.
Twisted Ranch, 1731 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-833-3450, twistedranch.com
