This Elegant French Wine Makes the Perfect Pick for Your Valentine’s Date Night

2019 PIERRE GAILLARD CLOS DE CUMINAILLE

Grapes: 100% Syrah

Location: Saint-Joseph, Rhône, France

Winemaker: Pierre Gaillard

Approximate Retail Price: $48

Website: domainespierregaillard.com

TASTING NOTES

Color: Opaque and cloudy with rich hues of garnet

Aroma: Earthy with ripe blackberry and mild black cherry, as well as a hint of black spice

Taste: Delicately bold and complex with dark fruits, coated tannins and mouthwatering acidity

The southern Rhône Valley in France enjoys fame for its grenache-based red wines and regions such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas, Vacqueyras, Lirac and the whole Côtes du Rhône. In cooler, narrower northern areas, though, locals use only syrah for red wine and viognier, marsanne and roussanne for whites, depending on the specific region. Sometimes, a tiny percentage of white grapes will be blended with the syrah.

Many believe that the best winemaking starts in the vineyard and that the grape harvest plays the most vital part in producing quality wine. Many also believe that most winemaking takes place in the vineyard and, therefore, take a minimalist approach when actually making wine, allowing the grapes to speak for themselves.

So it is with Pierre Gaillard. Gaillard and his crew focus primarily on the proper care and harvest of the grapes, believing that only then can they make the wines they envision. They work with three vineyards or estates: Cottebrune and Madeloc in the south and Malleval in the north. From Malleval, Gaillard produces wines from Cornas, Côte-Rôtie, Condrieu and Saint-Joseph.