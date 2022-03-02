‘There Can Only Be One Wiener’: Fill Out a Bracket to Help Decide the Official Hot Dog of St. Louis

In Detroit, the Coney dog is a beef frankfurter slathered in yellow mustard, topped with white onion and beanless chili. In Chicago, relish, tomato, a pickle spear and sport peppers are nestled in beside the mustard and onion on a poppy-seed bun. Elsewhere, some like it covered in fried cornmeal batter.

In St. Louis, one local restaurateur is on a mission to make the city known for its own version of the “hot dog.”

“St. Louis doesn’t have their own official recipe known around the world,” says Steve Ewing, founder of Steve’s Hot Dogs on South Grand Boulevard, in a press release. “We think it’s time to remedy that!”

So, while others are placing bets on college basketball, this March Madness, place your vote on the best hot dog recipe at Steve’s Hot Dogs, in hopes of raising its ranks to that of world-famous.

“We sifted through all of these awesome [customer] recommendations, and then we put our chefs on the case to develop six recipes worthy of competition,” general manager Jeremy Robison says in the press release. “We want to create one that’s objectively delicious and inspired by St. Louis, but that can easily be made in other cities with somewhat universal ingredients.”

Steve’s Hot Dogs is ideal to host this competition, with its noteworthy reputation garnered from appearances on the Food Network, the Discovery Channel, the Travel Channel and the Cooking Channel.