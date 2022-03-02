‘There Can Only Be One Wiener’: Fill Out a Bracket to Help Decide the Official Hot Dog of St. Louis

In Detroit, the Coney dog is a beef frankfurter slathered in yellow mustard, topped with white onion and beanless chili. In Chicago, relish, tomato, a pickle spear and sport peppers are nestled in beside the mustard and onion on a poppy-seed bun. Elsewhere, some like it covered in fried cornmeal batter.
In St. Louis, one local restaurateur is on a mission to make the city known for its own version of the “hot dog.”
“St. Louis doesn’t have their own official recipe known around the world,” says Steve Ewing, founder of Steve’s Hot Dogs on South Grand Boulevard, in a press release. “We think it’s time to remedy that!”
So, while others are placing bets on college basketball, this March Madness, place your vote on the best hot dog recipe at Steve’s Hot Dogs, in hopes of raising its ranks to that of world-famous.
“We sifted through all of these awesome [customer] recommendations, and then we put our chefs on the case to develop six recipes worthy of competition,” general manager Jeremy Robison says in the press release. “We want to create one that’s objectively delicious and inspired by St. Louis, but that can easily be made in other cities with somewhat universal ingredients.”
Steve’s Hot Dogs is ideal to host this competition, with its noteworthy reputation garnered from appearances on the Food Network, the Discovery Channel, the Travel Channel and the Cooking Channel.
After crowd-sourcing hundreds of recipes, the competition has come down to the following dogs:
- Backyard BBQ Dog: Smoked and grilled, this dog is topped with potato salad, baked beans and bacon, and of course a drizzle of the good stuff.
- The Hill Dog: Named for the famous Italian neighborhood, this dog features Italian pasta salad, banana peppers and provel cheese.
- HYAAAH! Dog: Smoked and grilled, this dog showcases grilled onions and peppers, banana peppers, bacon and provolone, with smoky pepper mustard.
- The Mayfair Dog: Based on the local favorite Mayfair Salad, this dog boasts diced ham, provel cheese, Mayfair dressing and Red Hot Riplets croutons.
- Pork Steak Dog: Shredded and pulled pork steak is topped with creamy slaw, honey chipotle barbecue and fried onions.
- Slinger Dog: This smoked dog features burger crumbles, chili, eggs, hash browns and shredded cheddar, with raw onions on top.
Starting this week, visit Steve’s Hot Dogs each week for the next five weeks to test out two recipes and vote for your favorite. Two specialty dogs cost a total of $12, allowing you to help make local (and hopefully national) history. The winners will move onto the next round until one recipe is declared the ultimate wiener – ahem, we mean winner. Game on!
Steve’s Hot Dogs, 3145 S. Grand, St. Louis, 314-932-5953, steveshotdogsstl.com