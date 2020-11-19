The Wood Shack Offers Smoky Sandwiches for Curbside Pickup, Delivery in Soulard

The Wood Shack in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood features smoked meats, flavorful sandwiches and more between bread in a fast-casual spot that opened in 2017.
“We’re basically a sandwich shop that uses smoke as an ingredient with the meats,” chef Chris Delgado says. “We’re smoking everything in house, from our hams and turkeys to carnitas. A lot of people use cherry and hickory. We use peach, mesquite, mulberry and sassafras to impart different flavors.”
The menu features a dozen sandwiches, including the chef’s namesake, the Delgado – a barbecue-shrimp po’boy with pimento cheese, slaw and onion on a French roll with Creole barbecue butter sauce on the side. Another popular pick is the Burley Wich, with adobo pork belly, cotija, guacamole, a sunny-side up brown egg and pork-rind crunch. Gluten-free buns can be substituted for most sandwiches.
“I’m from Arizona, so I do a lot of stuff from the Southwest,” Delgado says. “I’m also infatuated with New Orleans, so you’ll see a lot of those flavors.”
In addition to the sandwiches, The Wood Shack offers lighter options including wraps and a few salads, such as Like the Cobb, with mixed greens, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, hard-boiled egg and the diner’s choice of turkey, ham, pulled pork or pulled chicken.
“We’re trying to do the best we possibly can to make this a unique spot for Soulard,” Delgado says. “We do everything in house and put as much love as possible into each sandwich.”
A curbside-for-two special features two sandwiches, one large side and two sodas for $20. Deals are also available for groups of four and six. Popular picks include a Cuban sandwich with pulled pork, house ham, creamy mustard, dill pickles and Comté cheese, as well as the Ragin’ Cajun, with maple pecan turkey breast, bourbon bacon jam, Havarti, avocado, lettuce, tomato and creamy pink peppercorn dressing.
The Wood Shack, 1862 S. 10th St., St. Louis, 314-833-4770, thewoodshacksoulard.com
