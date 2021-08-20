The Wine Life: 2020 Guardian Cellars Angel

Grapes: 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Location: Red Mountain, Washington

Owners: Jerry Riener and Jennifer Sullivan

Winemakers: Jerry Riener and Dane Iussig

Approximate Retail Price: $22

Website: guardiancellars.com

TASTING NOTES

Color: Bright and reflective golden straw

Aroma: Citrus, peach and tropical fruit dominate the nose, with a slight hint of minerality

Taste: Juicy and mouthwatering, with lemon, grapefruit, melon and pineapple on the palate with great tart acidity and a long, pleasant finish

Sauvignon blanc, depending on where it’s grown and how it’s made, can be as versatile a white grape as chardonnay. From the ripe pink grapefruit flavors of New Zealand to the chalky minerality and tart citrus of central France’s Loire Valley, sauvignon blanc is among the few varietals that has managed to find a home in nearly every nook and cranny around the world’s wine regions – including the state of Washington.

After originally obtaining a degree in organic chemistry from the University of Washington in Seattle, Jerry Riener switched gears to become a full-time policeman. But his love for wine, winemaking and agriculture never faltered, and he spent most of his off-duty time volunteering at various wineries around Washington.

After a few years of volunteering, Riener and his wife, Jennifer Sullivan, a news reporter, started Guardian Cellars. When the couple opened their tasting room to the public in 2007, their first vintage, which yielded fewer than 400 cases, sold out almost immediately. Today, their winery produces more than 9,000 cases of mostly red blends, rosés and whites.