The Wine Life: 2020 Garzón Reserva

Grapes: 100% Albariño

Location: Uruguay

Owner: Alejandro P. Bulgheroni

Winemaker: Alberto Antonini

Approximate Retail Price: $18

Website: bodegagarzon.com

TASTING NOTES

Color: Lively pale gold with greenish reflections

Aroma: Clean and balanced with hints of citrus and white florals

Taste: Round and elegant on the palate with a persistent, full and refreshing finish

Although the topic of wine from South America usually calls to mind Argentina and Chile, a lesser-known, albeit thriving, wine community centers on Uruguay.

The sole South American nation entirely south of the Tropic of Capricorn, Uruguay rests on a continental block known as the Río de la Plata Craton, which exposes some of this planet’s oldest soil and gives the region a unique terroir.

The nation has numerous microclimates, which allow for the planting of several worldwide varietals, including the Spanish native albariño. That white varietal typically yields light, crisp and refreshing wines, with floral aromatics and tropical fruits on the palate.

Bodega Garzón was founded by billionaire Alejandro P. Bulgheroni and his wife, Bettina, with the dream of creating Latin America’s most state-of-the-art winery with sustainable farming and clean winemaking practices. They use an intricate underground gravity-fed system in making wine, and Bodega Garzón ranked as the first winery outside the U.S. to earn a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design green building certification for sustainability.