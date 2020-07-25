The Wine Life: 2019 Red Car Rosé

2019 Red Car Rosé
Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir
Location: Sonoma County coast, California
Owner: Tanner Scheer
Founders: Mark Estrin and Richard and Alison Crowell
Approximate Retail Price: $22
Website: redcarwine.com
TASTING NOTES
Color: Very pale rose with hues of peach and flamingo
Aroma: Subtle aromas of white cherry, strawberry and nectarine laced with rose petal and honeysuckle
Taste: Reminiscent of the paler rosés of Provence in Southern France; light and crisp, bounces on the palate with light red and stone fruits laced with great acidity and succulent minerality; long, mouthwatering finish
Initially a whim among friends Mark Estrin, Carroll Kemp and Richard Crowell, Red Car has become one of the most respected and sought-after wineries on California’s Sonoma County coast. It started with the purchase of random syrah grapes, a small fermenter and one barrel. In 2000, at just 50 cases, the first vintage of Red Car Syrah, made in a spare bedroom in Los Angeles, arrived.
Surprisingly well received among sommeliers, this vin de garage even garnered the attention of famed wine critic Robert Parker, who publishes The Wine Advocate.
A few vintages later, Red Car moved its operation north, purchasing 128 acres of “raw” land in the Fort Ross-Seaview area and developing the vineyards and the winery. First, dedicated to the pursuit of re-creating the Northern Rhône’s finest reds, they planted syrah from carefully selected clones. Eventually, they moved on to plant and make pinot noir and chardonnay, even experimenting with cabernet sauvignon and roussanne.
With the demand for all things organic and sustainably farmed on the rise, Red Car’s enthusiasm for such efforts bears mentioning. Its team members pride themselves on their practice of sustainable farming, as well as maintaining a balance in nature in and around the vineyards. Considering themselves “stewards of the land,” they consider themselves responsible not only for the land and ecosystem itself, which they believe contributes to a higher-quality product, but also to the people who consume that product.
Food Pairings: Barbecue with barbecue sauce, cured meats like sausages, shellfish, fresh fruit, spicy food and mild, soft cheeses all would nicely complement the 2019 Red Car Rosé.
