The Wine Life: 2019 Red Car Rosé

2019 Red Car Rosé

Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir

Location: Sonoma County coast, California

Owner: Tanner Scheer

Founders: Mark Estrin and Richard and Alison Crowell

Approximate Retail Price: $22

Website: redcarwine.com

TASTING NOTES

Color: Very pale rose with hues of peach and flamingo

Aroma: Subtle aromas of white cherry, strawberry and nectarine laced with rose petal and honeysuckle

Taste: Reminiscent of the paler rosés of Provence in Southern France; light and crisp, bounces on the palate with light red and stone fruits laced with great acidity and succulent minerality; long, mouthwatering finish

Initially a whim among friends Mark Estrin, Carroll Kemp and Richard Crowell, Red Car has become one of the most respected and sought-after wineries on California’s Sonoma County coast. It started with the purchase of random syrah grapes, a small fermenter and one barrel. In 2000, at just 50 cases, the first vintage of Red Car Syrah, made in a spare bedroom in Los Angeles, arrived.

Surprisingly well received among sommeliers, this vin de garage even garnered the attention of famed wine critic Robert Parker, who publishes The Wine Advocate.

A few vintages later, Red Car moved its operation north, purchasing 128 acres of “raw” land in the Fort Ross-Seaview area and developing the vineyards and the winery. First, dedicated to the pursuit of re-creating the Northern Rhône’s finest reds, they planted syrah from carefully selected clones. Eventually, they moved on to plant and make pinot noir and chardonnay, even experimenting with cabernet sauvignon and roussanne.