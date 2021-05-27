The Wine Life: 2019 Conduit

Grapes: 100% Viognier
Location: El Dorado County, California
Owner: Aaron Bryan
Winemaker: Aaron Bryan
Approximate Retail Price: $22
Website: conduitwine.com
TASTING NOTES
Color: Deep golden hue; slightly hazy due to lack of filtering
Aroma: Rich and enticing, with aromas of mango, pineapple and honey
Taste: Complex and medium-bodied with an array of tropical fruit flavors, candied lemon, blended with balanced acidity and a delicate creamy finish
In Northern California’s Sierra Foothills American Viticultural Area lies the wine region of El Dorado. Originally made famous for being one of the first places in the state where gold was struck, the beautiful region of El Dorado now boasts vast vineyards and wineries. Many winegrowers choose this area for its soils, elevation and microclimates.
One such producer, Aaron Bryan, openly admits his winemaking background to be far from formal, but also considers his unique approach an advantage. Bryan got his start making wine and beer in his spare time out of a garage and now serves as proprietor of Conduit wines, divergent vine wines and Tag + Jug Cider Co. of Somerset, California. All his endeavors demonstrate a less-traveled approach to expressing the many varietals with which he works. Through working with only the “cleanest” vineyards, with a focus on sustainable and organic practices, to taking a “hands-off” approach in the winery itself, Bryan makes sure his wines allow the terroir of the land to shine.
The Conduit viognier ranks as a particularly delicious and easy-drinking wine. This unfiltered white wine’s structure, texture and flavors create an experience on the palate that’s not only amazing in itself but also pairs perfectly with foods. As the label brags, this “wild and unruly” viognier will have you coming back for thirds.
Food Pairings: White fish with buttery sauces pair well with this viognier, as do softer, creamier cheeses, charcuterie, salads with rich dressings, tuna or steak tartare and curd-based desserts.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.