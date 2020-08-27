The Wine Life: 2018 Golden West

2018 GOLDEN WEST
Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir
Location: Royal Slope, Washington
Owner/Winemaker: Charles Smith
Approximate Retail Price: $22
Website: winesofsubstance.com
TASTING NOTES:
Color: Bright and reflective, slightly garnet with hints of bronze, reminiscent of an aged Burgundy
Aroma: Slightly earthy and rustic, with black cherry, dried strawberries, spice and leather
Taste: Subtle fruit at first, but increases quickly, with beautifully balanced acidity and finish
A few years ago, a winemaker named Charles Smith, in association with high-profile Washington State winemaker Brennon Leighton, planted pinot noir in a small vineyard called Golden West to prove one point: that one could make good pinot noir in the Evergreen State, there in the northwestern corner of the continental U.S.
Attempts had been made in the past, of course, but to varying degrees – usually unsuccessfully. The state’s wine regions tend to warmer climates, lending themselves to more durable varietals such as syrah, cabernet and merlot. Pinot noir, with its thinner skin and temperamental nature, does not excel in heat.
But in a small area, soon to be given the federal American Viticultural Area designation Royal Slope, at a higher elevation overlooking the Columbia River, Smith found a microclimate in the Golden West vineyard with cooler weather and soils similar to the Burgundy region in France.
The wine under inspection here, the 2018 Golden West, was released this year; it has garnered immense praise, scoring high with some of the more respected evaluators.
Smith and his team not only succeeded in proving that one can make quality pinot noir in Washington State but also succeeded in emulating the Burgundian style of pinot noir.
Food Pairings: Lean red meat like fillets, any dish with mushrooms, tuna or salmon, leafy salads with vinaigrette and soft cheeses all would find an aureate complement in the 2018 Golden West.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.
