The Wine Life: 2017 Muddy Arch

2017 MUDDY ARCH

Grapes: Roussanne

Location: California

Owner: Leonard Wine Company

Winemaker: Chris Leonard

Approximate Retail Price: $21

Website: leonardwineco.com

TASTING NOTES

Color: Bright, deep golden hue; reflective and clear

Aroma: Weighty with ripe, rich fruit; Golden Delicious apple and pear laced with floral elegance and slight minerality

Taste: Luscious palate with flavors of lemon candy, apple, pineapple and melon with lingering acidity

The father-and-son team of Tom and Chris Leonard (originally of St. Louis) shares a passion and love for wine that culminated in the eventual creation of Leonard Wine Company, a winery dedicated to true-form varietal-style and food-friendly wines.

After extensive traveling, Tom Leonard developed a taste for wine – more specifically, old-world wine. Growing up with that influence, Chris Leonard also developed a palate for the nectar of the gods. As a result, he decided to dedicate his life to learning the art and science of winemaking. He has worked all over the globe in a variety of positions, from harvester to cellar rat to assistant winemaker, as well as under a Master Sommelier.

After settling in Napa Valley, California, Chris finally took on the challenge of making his own wine, choosing zinfandel and roussanne as his primary varietals, with the goal of creating food-friendly wines. Zinfandel is known as an extremely food-friendly wine, depending on how it’s made, but roussanne was a unique choice, to say the least.