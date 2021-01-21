The Wine Life: 2016 Trefethen Dragon's Tooth

2016 TREFETHEN DRAGON’S TOOTH
Grapes: 47% Malbec, 27% Petite Verdot, 23% Cabernet Sauvignon, 3% Merlot
Location: Napa Valley, California
Owner: The Trefethen Family
Winemaker: Bryan Kays
Approximate Retail Price: $36
Website: trefethen.com
TASTING NOTES:
Color: Deep ruby hues, opaque with stained tears
Aroma: Rich ripe plum and black cherry with hints of chocolate, spice and a touch of leather
Taste: A follow-through of dark ripe fruits and spice with a hint of bubblegum and cinnamon; balanced acidity, tannins and a lengthy finish round off this complex, delicious wine
Now entering its fourth generation as a family-owned winery, Trefethen Family Vineyards maintains an exceptional reputation among its peers and neighbors, with 50-year roots in Napa Valley, California.
After a long and distinctive career at the Kaiser Corporation, Gene Trefethen, along with his wife, Katie, purchased land in what is now called the Oak Knoll District and established Trefethen Estate. The inspiration to turn the property into a winery has been credited to Katie Trefethen, for her love of serving wine at dinners and social events.
Deeply dedicated to preserving the ecosystem, Trefethen Estate works tirelessly to maintain the health of the vineyards and surrounding land, practicing sustainability and biodiversity in both the vineyard and the winery itself. Boasting numerous certifications to that end, the estate’s personnel strive to continually improve conditions not only on the land and in the winery but also in employment. They consider their employees an essential ingredient to the success of the estate.
Although Trefethen produces a variety of premiere quality wines, it produces a particularly tantalizing red blend. Named Dragon’s Tooth, this selection bears the red Welsh Dragon on its label (in honor of founding mother Katie Trefethen’s heritage). This Bordeaux blend’s main ingredient is malbec, which is rare in American red blends. The malbec sets the stage with strong fruit influence, while the cabernet and petite verdot provide structure, tannins and deep color, as well as just the smallest amount of merlot to adhere the blend and soften the entire wine.
Food Pairings: Although paired best with red meat, this wine also can be enjoyed with chicken or pork with heavier, more aggressive sauces.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.