The Wine Life: 2016 King Estate

2016 King Estate
Grape: 100% Pinot Noir
Location: Willamette Valley, Oregon
Owner: Ed King III
Winemaker: Brent Stone
Approximate Retail Price: $30
Website: kingestate.com
TASTING NOTES
Color: Highly reflective bright surface, transparent, mostly garnet with slight crimson edges
Aroma: Sharp and tantalizing red fruits like strawberry and ripe red cherry, followed by mild oak and earth
Taste: Excellent dancing fruit fills the entire palate with mild body, good acidity and supple tannins
King Estate Winery came into existence in 1991, when Ed King III was searching for land for organic hay for his horses. Instead, after stumbling across a 600-acre ranch just outside of Eugene, Oregon, he conceived of a winery.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, where his father, Ed King Jr., owned and ran the now-defunct avionics company King Radio, King fils went on to wear many hats. For a time, he lived in Alaska, practicing law, following a return to Kansas City to work with his father; eventually, he settled in Eugene, where he opened a cardiac care center and a prep school.
Together, he and his father founded King Estate, one of the bigger and more well-known wineries out of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, featuring pinot noir and pinot gris. The 600-acre ranch-turned-winery eventually expanded to more than 1,000 acres. The winery has conscientiously and proudly practiced self-sustained farming since 2016, earning it official certification as Biodynamic by Philomath, Oregon’s aptly named Demeter Association.
The King family also started the wine labels North by Northwest, Washington and Acrobat, the last of which became one of the fastest-growing and most recognizable labels from Oregon. Nevertheless, King Estate remained the King family’s pride and joy, and as such, they eventually sold the highly profitable Acrobat to concentrate on their original winery and vision.
Food Pairings: Pair this wine, exquisitely, with rare seared and encrusted tuna, bacon-and-mushroom flatbread, mushroom risotto, mild soft cheeses, beef tenderloin with a red wine reduction, seared duck and truffles.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!