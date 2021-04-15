The Wine Life: 2016 Balbás

Grapes: 90% Tempranillo, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon

Location: Ribera del Duero, Spain

Owner: The Balbás family

Winemaker: Juan José Balbás

Approximate Retail Price: $28

Website: balbas.es

TASTING NOTES

Color: Dark ruby, unfiltered and slightly hazy with a thin meniscus and slight gradation from the rim

Aroma: Slightly smoky at first, giving way to ripe black cherry, brûlée and molasses

Taste: Medium- to full-bodied, loaded with luscious ripe red fruits, a hint of dusty earthiness, good acidity and a lingering, pleasant finish

Ribera del Duero, located in the region of Castilla y León in Spain, has a winemaking history that dates back two millennia. However, winemaking as we know it did not reach the area until the arrival of Benedictine monks from Burgundy in the 12th century. In 1982, this wine region officially became a D.O. (Denominación de Origen, “Designation of Origin”), marking it as one of many growing wine regions in Spain. It is known for its tempranillo, the most common red varietal in Spain. In Ribera del Duero, locals refer to the varietal as tinto fino.

The region is now home to 270 wineries with 55,000 acres planted to vine along 70 miles of the Douro River. The elevation and drastic climate create a perfect environment for tempranillo and other thick-skinned grapes to develop complex flavor components while still on the vine. This allows for the potential to create ageworthy wines with as much depth and complexity as any good Bordeaux or brunello di Montalcino, though typically at a much more affordable price.