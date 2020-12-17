The Wine Life: 2013 Tolaini Legit

2013 TOLAINI LEGIT
Grapes: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon
Location: Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy
Owner: Pierluigi Tolaini
Winemaker: Francesco Rosi
Approximate Retail Price: $50
Website: tolaini.it/en
TASTING NOTES
Color: Very dark and opaque in the center, almost mahogany, spreading to a deep crimson at the edge
Aroma: Deep dark red fruits, spiced cherry and toasted vanilla with hints of anise and a fine, rustic earthiness
Taste: Rich fruits intermingle with oak notes and bright acidity ending in a lingering finish
In 2013, the bountiful harvest of cabernet sauvignon grapes at Tolaini Estate prompted its winemakers and staff to make a 100 percent cab that year rather than simply using the harvest as blending grape for their super-Tuscans. Thus was born Legit.
This cab easily ranks among the more well-known and celebrated cabs throughout the world. Legit possesses all of the distinct qualities found in a balanced, complex cab, but with the added bonus of “Old World”-style nuances – distinctively, the rustic earthiness and flavors common in Tuscans. The 2013 Legit tastes amazing right out of the bottle and only gets better as it opens up. Aging Legit, moreover, only improves its already outstanding qualities.
Pierluigi Tolaini, the winery’s namesake, founder and owner, left home a poor farmer and headed to Canada, where he started a business with one old truck delivering water to oil drilling rigs. In 1963, that one old truck eventually became TransX, one of North America’s leading transportation services (and Canada’s largest private transportation company). Forty years later, Tolaini returned to his homeland in Tuscany to realize his lifelong dream of starting a winery.
Tolaini Estate today ranks as a top winery in Tuscany, producing, in addition to Legit, some of the region’s finest Chiantis and super-Tuscans.
Food Pairings: Legit pairs splendidly with braised, smoked, grilled or roasted beef, pork or lamb; herbs like rosemary and thyme; charcuterie; mushrooms and mushroom- and meat-based pasta; and garlic.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.
