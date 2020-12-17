The Wine Life: 2013 Tolaini Legit

2013 TOLAINI LEGIT

Grapes: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Location: Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy

Owner: Pierluigi Tolaini

Winemaker: Francesco Rosi

Approximate Retail Price: $50

Website: tolaini.it/en

TASTING NOTES

Color: Very dark and opaque in the center, almost mahogany, spreading to a deep crimson at the edge

Aroma: Deep dark red fruits, spiced cherry and toasted vanilla with hints of anise and a fine, rustic earthiness

Taste: Rich fruits intermingle with oak notes and bright acidity ending in a lingering finish

In 2013, the bountiful harvest of cabernet sauvignon grapes at Tolaini Estate prompted its winemakers and staff to make a 100 percent cab that year rather than simply using the harvest as blending grape for their super-Tuscans. Thus was born Legit.

This cab easily ranks among the more well-known and celebrated cabs throughout the world. Legit possesses all of the distinct qualities found in a balanced, complex cab, but with the added bonus of “Old World”-style nuances – distinctively, the rustic earthiness and flavors common in Tuscans. The 2013 Legit tastes amazing right out of the bottle and only gets better as it opens up. Aging Legit, moreover, only improves its already outstanding qualities.

Pierluigi Tolaini, the winery’s namesake, founder and owner, left home a poor farmer and headed to Canada, where he started a business with one old truck delivering water to oil drilling rigs. In 1963, that one old truck eventually became TransX, one of North America’s leading transportation services (and Canada’s largest private transportation company). Forty years later, Tolaini returned to his homeland in Tuscany to realize his lifelong dream of starting a winery.