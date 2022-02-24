The Wine & Cheese Place Uncorks New Concept Coming to St. Louis This Spring

Cheers! Sláinte! Za zdorovie!

No matter how they phrase it, area connoisseurs of bibulous bliss may well drink a toast in 2022 to The Wine & Cheese Place, which is turning 40.

When TWCP opened in 1982, three metro area barflies sitting elbow to elbow to elbow potentially were sipping a lime-wedged Corona (introduced to the U.S. three years before), a glass of white zinfandel (just entering its heyday in the ’80s) and a sloe gin fizz (about which, the less said, the better).

Times certainly have changed, as Vijay Shroff likely would attest. Shroff assumed ownership of TWCP less than a year before the arrival of COVID-19 – a circumstance seemingly designed to transform a teetotaler into a tippler.

To misquote a proverbial phrase, though, when life gives you lemons, make limoncello – and Shroff, in his debut as owner, seems to have done just that. “The first two-plus years have been a fulfilling whirlwind,” he says. “The company could not have prospered during the challenges of the past two years without the amazing group of employees I am lucky to work with.

“Of all the things we’ve accomplished together, I am most proud of opening our two new stores – [Town and Country’s] Lamp & Lantern Village and Kirkwood – which have elevated our game to the next level.” TWCP also operates in Clayton and Creve Coeur.

Shroff says he is humbled, personally, to be stewarding such a local retail institution as it celebrates its 40th year in business: “It’s an honor to shepherd a beloved brand while updating it to keep us on top for the next decade and beyond. It’s extreme fun to take a great concept and tremendous group of employees and aim for new heights.”