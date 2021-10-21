The Pinot That Will Pair With Nearly Everything on Your Table This Season

2016 Robert Sinskey Vineyards
Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir
Location: Carneros, California
Owner: Robert Sinskey
Winemakers: Jeff Virnig, Robert Sinskey
Approximate Retail Price: $45
Website: robertsinskey.com
TASTING NOTES:
Color: A darker garnet for pinot noir, slightly hazy with a healthy meniscus
Aroma: A dead giveaway for pinot noir with notes of black cherry, raspberry, violet and a hint of oak
Taste: Light and fresh on the palate with mouthwatering acidity and bright red fruits; the finish pleasantly lingers with subtle tannins and an ever-evolving complexity.
In the wine world, the name Robert Sinskey Vineyards has always been regarded with admiration, respect and awe. Just two generations in, it has earned a reputation for high-quality, expertly made wines that are highly sought after in the community.
Starting in the vineyards, each varietal is planted specifically with the wines its namesake and his team intend to make in mind. All vineyards have been certified organic from the beginning, with growing practices extending into the biodynamic and sustainable farming philosophies. Though most of the winery’s more than 200 acres goes to grapes, dozens of acres are left wild, with all forms of insects and wildlife to aid in balancing the land. Operating from its philosophy of “Nature Hates Monoculture,” Robert Sinskey Vineyards proudly strives to do its part to help maintain a balanced ecosystem. This balanced ecosystem not only aids in preserving the land, but also ultimately contributes to the overall health and quality of the grapes.
The belief that the culture of wine grew as a companion to the local food on the table very possibly influenced the evolution of wine itself and remains a driving force behind winemaking at Robert Sinskey Vineyards. Although each of its wines can definitely be enjoyed on its own, Sinskey’s wines are essentially designed to be consumed with food.
The 2016 pinot noir, produced at all five of the Sinskey lots in Carneros, California, perfectly exemplifies such wine. Drought followed by heavy rain and then by warm weather and very little rain resulted in an early budbreak and an early harvest, with the grapes picked at night and kept cool, which aided fermentation. After aging for a year in French oak, 30 percent of which was new, the pinot noir was bottled and laid to rest a little while before release.
This vintage of this pinot is fully aromatic and goes down easy on its own or with food, as the food and wine complement and enhance each other.
Food Pairings: This pinot will pair with nearly everything you put on the table, but more specifically, it works well with leaner meats, mushrooms, cheese and charcuterie, roasted or grilled vegetables, tomato- or cream-based pastas, leafy salads with vinaigrettes, root vegetables (especially beets) and salmon, trout and delicate whitefish.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.