The No. 1 Wine to Pair With Roasted Chicken Dinners

Finally, in the late 20th century, post-Apartheid, the wine industry of South Africa experienced a renaissance in both the quality of winemaking and international trade. To this day, the wineries and institutions governing the regions, wine laws and quality standards continue to improve and to focus on varietals best suited for the various climates and soil types.

The grapes for Honeybunch come from a single vineyard no bigger than 2 hectares (just shy of 5 acres) in Stellenbosch. They come from rows in the vineyard that experience early-morning sun exposure and high winds and are protected from the harsher afternoon sun. The grapes harvested are carefully selected for this wine, with extended maceration (letting the juice soak with the skins), slow fermentation in oak barrels with wild yeast and up to a year of aging before bottling.

Remhoogte – run by brothers Rob and Chris Boustred and their father, Murray Boustred – is a winery with the philosophy that believes real winemaking starts in the vineyard and therefore takes a minimalist approach in the winery, allowing the varietals and terroir to be at the forefront of the wine’s expression. Remhoogte winery itself has been producing wine since 1812. Chris Boustred took over the winemaking from his father in 2007 and continues the traditions and values of Remhoogte. The Boustreds also practice organic and sustainable farming, thereby keeping the vineyards and land around them healthy and productive.