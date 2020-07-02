The Midwestern Meat & Drink Offers Barbecue, Beer and More in Downtown St. Louis

The Midwestern Meat & Drink offers a bevy of beer, barbecue and more a stone’s throw from Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.
For the drinking and dining destination, chef Ben Welch of Maryland Heights’ Big Baby Q and Smokehouse partners with the team behind downtown’s contiguous Wheelhouse and Start Bar. A modern take on the traditional sports bar, The Midwestern opened in March 2019.
Its 7,000 square feet feature a clean, approachable aesthetic. A bar and tables constructed by Dow, Illinois’ David Stine Furniture coincide with metalworking by Alton’s Henley Forge. Industrial textures, such as brick and white subway tile, contrast with colorful pops of décor curated by St. Louis branding agency Atomicdust.
In the kitchen, Welch cooks Big Baby Q favorites such as brisket and pulled pork, available as sandwiches. Additional specialties between bread include Nashville hot chicken and the fan-favorite double cheeseburger with fry sauce, tomato jam and American-cheddar pub cheese on an egg bun.
Appetizer options include catfish strips with spicy tartar sauce, dill pickles and pickled red onion; dill buttermilk-brined chicken tenders with honey mustard; and Buffalo pulled pork dip with corn tortillas, candied jalapeños and lime.
Brunch, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes such options as smoked hash with breakfast potatoes, onions, poblanos and poached eggs on sourdough with the diner’s choice of brisket, turkey or pulled pork. Mimosas, bloody marys and a boozy cold brew are among the beverage options.
The regular drink list also includes a dozen beers on draft, as well as 40 canned and bottled options. Drink specials are available Thursday through Sunday, including beer buckets and discounted drafts and cocktails.
The Midwestern’s kitchen currently serves diners Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The eatery accepts reservations online, as well as pickup orders placed through its website. Check the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram feeds to keep up with scheduling changes due to COVID-19.
The Midwestern Meat & Drink, 900 Spruce St., St. Louis, 314-696-2573, midwesternstl.com
