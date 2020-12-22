The Kickin’ Crab’s Cajun-Inspired Cuisine, Seafood Boils Available for Pickup in Olivette

Bagged seafood boils, appetizers and much other Cajun comfort food (with all dishes available for carryout) enjoy the spotlight at The Kickin’ Crab, a casual Southern California-based seafood chain that originated in 2010 and that opened this location last year.
Customers can choose from top-selling appetizers like garlic noodles with Cajun grilled shrimp; fried fish tacos with whitefish, pico de gallo and taco sauce on corn tortillas; and fried jumbo shrimp with Cajun fries, served with cocktail sauce.
Coconut sea snails, a unique offering, feature wild-caught baby snails, coriander, lemongrass and coconut cream. Fried calamari comes thinly sliced and coated in Cajun seasoning.
Customers also can enjoy seafood in a bag, available priced per pound or as mix-and-match combos with corn, potatoes and sausages. They can choose from such options as clams, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, Dungeness crab, lobster, king crab legs and snow crab legs.
Six garlic butter-based seasonings such as Cajun and lemon pepper are available at five different spice levels. Add-ons include everything from red rice to steamed broccoli to pita.
The Kickin’ Crab also offers two soups: clam chowder and KC gumbo with chicken-pork sausages, shrimp, corn, celery, okra, tomato and bell peppers. Plate options include KC tilapia, as well as seafood Alfredo pasta with fettuccine, scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels and house Alfredo sauce.
Additional offerings include raw or fried oysters, Cajun edamame and Kickin’ wings with garlic butter and a dry Cajun rub. Drinks, meanwhile, include Coca-Cola products, iced teas and bottled juices.
The Kickin’ Crab, 9616 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 314-888-8688, thekickincrab.com