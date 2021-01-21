The Fortune Teller Bar Pairs Carryout Cocktails With Gooseberries 2 Go’s Comfort Food on Cherokee Street

New pickup options came to St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood in October, when two area mainstays, The Fortune Teller Bar and Gooseberries 2 Go, partnered to offer inventive house cocktails and a range of comfort food.
Matt Thenhaus and Sarah Kate Buckles, who own The Fortune Teller Bar, collaborated with Gooseberries 2 Go owners Kim Bond and Ross Lessor for the dual-faceted carryout concept, which enables both businesses to serve their specialty dishes and beverages regularly while their dining rooms remain closed. All goods are available via online ordering and pickup from a walk-up window installed in the front door.
On Saturdays, Gooseberries 2 Go’s flagship location on Chippewa Street continues to offer free grocery staples, as well as “The Weekly Hookup,” a limited online menu of prepared food and treats available for pickup via preorder.
The Fortune Teller Bar’s takeout drink menu includes cocktails, beer, cider, seltzer, kombucha, wine, alcohol-free drinks and mixers. House cocktails come in pouches and bottles – just add ice. Rotating highlights include the Bananas Forester, with Old Forester signature bourbon, Wood Hat Black Walnut Liqueur, Giffard Banane du Brésil liqueur, black pepper, clove syrup and angostura bitters.
Gooseberries 2 Go offerings include popular items from its flagship menu such as hand pies and a fried tofu basket. The latter sampler includes a selection of battered and air-fried tofu in the restaurant’s signature styles, including “Tofish sticks” and the punny KFT (krispy fried tofu, not KFC), served with dipping sauce like a house sweet-and-sour.
“We like to consider it healthy comfort food with a lot of great vegetarian and vegan options,” Bond says.
A beet Reuben, another original Gooseberries 2 Go offering, comes with brined beets and cabbage on house-made pumpernickel with vegan Thousand Island dressing and vegan cheese. Newer items include a St. Paul pizza, which consists of a veggie egg foo young patty on top of house pizza crust, topped with mayo, shredded lettuce, raw onion and pickles.
In addition to rotating snacks, salads, sandwiches, tacos and pizzas, guests can order bottles of house hot sauce and ginger iced coffee for pickup from the online menu.
“We’re excited to work together and get our food and drinks to people on a regular basis again,” Bond says.
The Fortune Teller Bar & Gooseberries 2 Go, 2635 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-776-2337, gooseberries2go.com