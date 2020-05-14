The Excellence of Eckert’s: Metro Area Fresh Foods Business Celebrates 110th Anniversary

Like many another business throughout the metro area, Eckert’s, the much-revered source of fresh fruit and vegetables headquartered on the aptly named Green Mount Road in Belleville, has been instituting changes to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as the family-owned and -operated multilocation rural oasis cannily pivots along lines congruent to almost every other business both locally and nationally – and particularly along lines congruent to many area farmers markets – it’s also observing its 110th anniversary.

Preceded by various familial agricultural endeavors dating from the 1830s, Alvin O. Eckert launched the Eckert’s retail operation in 1910 as a roadside stand on the quaintly named Turkey Hill Farm there in Illinois’ St. Clair County seat, roughly 30 miles east of Ladue.

Since the start of 2020, with the legendary resilience of Midwestern farmers, that operation has endeavored in other ways to aid those who love it so heartily for, say, thrilling children throughout the area at Halloween jack-o’-lantern time or fruit-picking in the summer.

A banner atop the Eckert’s website currently urges, “Stock up on ALL the Essentials at our Belleville Country Store – milk, eggs, meat & bread!” Eckert’s is offering curbside grocery pickups financed by credit card from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with orders accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day.

Customers should allow a minimum of four hours from the placement of an order for a “personal shopper” to assemble that order, depending on product availability. Eckert’s will have orders placed after 4 p.m. available for pickup on the day after their placement.