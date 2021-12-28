The Best Wine for Winter Dinner Parties

Working closely with vineyard manager Kris Hicks, Covington carefully selects only 3 percent of the vineyard’s grapes for Trione wine, with the rest sold to neighboring wineries. This limits total annual production of wine from Trione to less than 10,000 cases, which helps the closely knit operation to focus on making the highest quality of wine.

The Triones prefer to produce only “small lots” of wine, varying from 1,000 to nearly 3,000 cases of each. They make a variety of wines in several tiers, from chardonnay and sauvignon blanc to pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, syrah, zinfandel, and primitivo.

Their Henry’s Blend is named after founder and patriarch Henry Trione, who, with his two sons, Marc and Vic, began farming their first vineyard under the family name. Marc Trione’s daughter, Denise, now serves as sales and marketing director for Trione. Henry Trione’s parents hail from Piedmont, Italy, and he himself spent his whole life farming and making wine.

Henry’s Blend comprises all five red Bordeaux varietals: cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and petite verdot. Each varietal was fermented separately until being blended and aged in both French and American oak – resulting in a stunning red wine that should keep oenophiles filling their glasses.

Also, readers needing an additional reason to try this selection, roughly four years ago, local St. Louisan Michael Sage, who worked at Bommarito Wines for 10 years, joined the Trione family as their national sales manager.