The Best Wine for Winter Dinner Parties

2016 TRIONE VINEYARDS & WINERY HENRY’S BLEND
Grapes: 35 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 34 percent Merlot, 13 percent Petit Verdot, 13 percent Cabernet Franc and 5 percent Malbec
Location: Geyserville Ranch, Alexander Valley, California
Winemaker: Scot Covington
Approximate Retail Price: $36
Website: trionewinery.com
TASTING NOTES:
Color: Dark, opaque and reflective with hues of garnet and crimson
Aroma: Rich dark plum and black cherry, laced with licorice, black tea and a touch of oak
Taste: Strong dark fruits with a bit of earth and oak and lingering flavor and acidity
For three generations, the Trione family has been farming their own vineyards throughout Sonoma County, California. Beginning with the River Road Ranch vineyard in Russian River Valley in 1970, the Triones have expanded to five separate vineyards to also include Alexander Valley and Sonoma County. Today, they farm nearly 640 acres planted to vine.
Before 2005, the Triones had always farmed and then sold their grapes to many renowned wineries in Sonoma. In 2005, though, they hired winemaker Scot Covington and started making their own wine, thereby turning Trione Vineyards into Trione Vineyards & Winery. From 2005 to 2007, with the winery at their home ranch under construction, Covington crafted wine at a custom crush facility. By 2008, the Triones were ready to make wine from their own facility.
Working closely with vineyard manager Kris Hicks, Covington carefully selects only 3 percent of the vineyard’s grapes for Trione wine, with the rest sold to neighboring wineries. This limits total annual production of wine from Trione to less than 10,000 cases, which helps the closely knit operation to focus on making the highest quality of wine.
The Triones prefer to produce only “small lots” of wine, varying from 1,000 to nearly 3,000 cases of each. They make a variety of wines in several tiers, from chardonnay and sauvignon blanc to pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, syrah, zinfandel, and primitivo.
Their Henry’s Blend is named after founder and patriarch Henry Trione, who, with his two sons, Marc and Vic, began farming their first vineyard under the family name. Marc Trione’s daughter, Denise, now serves as sales and marketing director for Trione. Henry Trione’s parents hail from Piedmont, Italy, and he himself spent his whole life farming and making wine.
Henry’s Blend comprises all five red Bordeaux varietals: cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and petite verdot. Each varietal was fermented separately until being blended and aged in both French and American oak – resulting in a stunning red wine that should keep oenophiles filling their glasses.
Also, readers needing an additional reason to try this selection, roughly four years ago, local St. Louisan Michael Sage, who worked at Bommarito Wines for 10 years, joined the Trione family as their national sales manager.
Food Pairings: The Henry’s Blend would make a fine center-stage wine at any dinner table, but most especially with red meats or braised or roasted pork, and it also can tame game meat without effort.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.